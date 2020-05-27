20 years of Reconciliation Australia: Week of celebrations everyone can join in with

Janelle Brown, Jo Randall, Cary Gordon and Dean Loadsman with a copy of The Deadly Examiner in 2019.

LIKE most events this year, COVID-19 has also hijacked National Reconcilation Week 2020.

But you can still show your support by tuning-in in to a host of virtual events and by joining in on the conversation online.

Today from midday National Reconcilation Week will be launched with a National Acknowledgement of Country.

Organisers are asking everyone to take to social media to acknowledge Country.

"We can't be physically together to show respect but we can show respect to Country where we are.

On the first day of NRW, they are asking Australians to take the time to acknowledge the Traditional Owners of the Land that you are on, wherever you are.

Choose your social media platform - or the privacy of your own space - to pay your respects.

For Clarence Valley residents there are three lands you will find yourself on: Bundjalung, Gumbaynggirr and Yaegl. Consult the AIATSIS Map of Indigenous Australia if you are unsure. Then #tag the lands and/or your own mob plus #InThisTogether2020 #NRW2020.

On Thursday is 20 years on: Crossing Bridges for Reconciliation marking two decades of since the reconciliation bridge walks of 2000.

This panel discussion kicks off at midday will be hosted by ABC Speaking Out's Larissa Behrendt. Panel members will reflect on the bridge walks of 2000 and the role of reconciliation since that historic moment.

The panel will feature Hon Ken Wyatt AM MP, The Hon Linda Burney MP, Reconciliation Australia CEO Karen Mundine and University of Wollongong Lecturer, Summer May Finlay.

The event will be on Facebook Livestream on Reconciliation Australia and ABC Australia Facebook pages.

The panel will also be broadcast on Speaking Out, which can be heard on Radio National (Fridays at 8pm), ABC local Radio (Sundays at 9pm) and the ABC listen app.

Friday from 9pm-10pm enjoy In Concert Together.

Reconciliation Australia and ABC bring you Busby Marou, Alice Skye and more in concert, hosted by Christine Anu on her National Evenings show on ABC Radio.

Tune into ABC Radio or the ABC listen app or watch on the Facebook Livestream on Reconciliation Australia, ABC Sydney or ABC Australia Facebook pages.

For more event info and updates, check-out the National Reconciliation Week 2020 website.

Twenty years on

In 2020 Reconciliation Australia marks 20 years of shaping Australia's journey towards a more just, equitable and reconciled nation.

Much has happened since the early days of the people's movement for reconciliation, including greater acknowledgment of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander rights to land and sea; understanding of the impact of government policies and frontier conflicts; and an embracing of stories of Indigenous success and contribution.

2020 also marks the 20th anniversary of the reconciliation walks of 2000, when people came together to walk on bridges and roads across the nation and show their support for a more reconciled Australia.

As always, today's people stand on the shoulders of those who came before them, and Australians now benefit from the efforts and contributions of people committed to reconciliation in the past.

Today people are working together to further that national journey towards a fully reconciled country.

Reconciliation is a journey for all Australians - as individuals, families, communities, organisations and importantly as a nation. At the heart of this journey are relationships between the broader Australian community and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

Striving towards a more just, equitable nation by championing unity and mutual respect as we come together and connect with one another.

On this journey, Australians are all In This Together; every one of us has a role to play when it comes to reconciliation, and in playing our part we collectively build relationships and communities that value Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, histories and cultures.

We are all 'In This Together - National Reconciliation Week 2020: May 27 June 3.