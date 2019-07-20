$200 000 in funding to be decided by YOU!

VOTE NOW: Maclean Pool is looking for funding for new solar blankets.

VOTE NOW: Maclean Pool is looking for funding for new solar blankets. My Community Project

CLARENCE Valley residents now have the chance to direct potentially $200,000 to a project of their choice.

Through the NSW Government's My Community Project, community members can vote online for a range of projects looking for funding in the area, ranging from an upgrade to Yamba Breakers' change rooms to the revitalisation of the playgroup at Junction Hill.

Voting runs until August 15 and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said it was now up to the community to decide on three to five projects they thought would most benefit their local area.

"This is an innovative and exciting program that is putting decision-making back in the hands of community members to weigh in on their top picks for projects in their neck of the woods,” he said.

"My Community Project is a great example of real grassroots democracy in action. We asked people to think about bright ideas that would make their community an even better place to live, develop those ideas with a sponsor and tell us how funding could turn that concept into reality.”

"This is a fantastic opportunity for residents to have a direct say about which projects should be delivered in their local community so I encourage everyone to get involved.”

Rotary Club of Grafton Midday was one of the groups putting forward a project and was seeking $22,390 to install defibrillators in the Grafton CBD. On its project description it stated there were none available 24/7.

"After a heart attack, time is of the essence. If a unit is reachable within the first five minutes the victim stands a good chance of recovery, but 10 minutes or more the chances of survival decrease dramatically,” it said.

The voting process is simple and requires residents to create a MyServiceNSW account and then browse and vote for the projects online, or head to a Service NSW centre for help from staff.

The winning projects would be eligible to receive between $20,000 and $200,000, and there was up to $260,000 available for each electorate. A total of $24.4 million was available for projects across the state.

More information at www.nsw.gov.au/mycommunityproject