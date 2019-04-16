Menu
Clarence Valley Council building on Prince Street, Grafton.
Council News

200-home estate in spotlight at council meeting

TIM JARRETT
by
16th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
THE highlights of Clarence Valley Council's corporate, governance & works committee and environment, planning & community committee meetings today:

Development of a 200-home estate on Carrs Drive, Yamba.

This discussion was held over from the last committee meeting and relates to the development of 200 pre-made homes in Carrs Drive, Yamba.

A key issue for the development relates to the destruction of nearly eight hectares of "swamp mahogany forest on coastal lowlands" which is listed as a threatened ecological community.

Reclaim 'city status' for Grafton.

An issue raised by councillor Debrah Novak, who will present a notice of motion requesting council investigate reclaiming its city status. It relates to the North Coast Regional Draft Plan 2036 in which Grafton and Lismore lost their city status in the 20-year economic blueprint for the region.

Integrated planning and reporting framework 2019/2022.

The council will be putting forward its draft operational plan and recommend endorsing the revised 2017-2021 delivery program, the resourcing strategy, the revised operational plan, draft budget, draft capital works program and draft fees and charges and statement of revenue policy.

Dogs in Clarence Coast Holiday Parks policy review.

Following a trial period and consultations with the community, it will be recommended that council continue to permit dogs in the Clarence Coast Holiday Parks.

Consultations showed a majority agreed holiday parks should be "dog friendly".

Recognition of a "climate emergency".

The Climate Change Advisory Committee has requested council declare a "climate emergency" and push for greater action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Grafton Daily Examiner

