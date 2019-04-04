Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Police are looking for accommodation for more than 200 students after at a residential college at Townsville's James Cook Univeresity.
Queensland Police are looking for accommodation for more than 200 students after at a residential college at Townsville's James Cook Univeresity.
News

200 students evacuated after college fire

by AAP
4th Apr 2019 6:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

More than 200 students had to be evacuated from two hostels at north Queenslandâ€™s James Cook University after a fire broke out.

Emergency services were called to the campus in Douglas just before 1am this morning after a blaze began at one of the accommodation blocks.

The fire was quickly extinguished and no one was injured.

The blaze caused moderate damage to the building and police are working to set up an evacuation centre for about 220 students.

Forensic officers will examine the scene at first light, with the cause of the fire unknown at this time.

More Stories

emergency fire james cook university townsville

Top Stories

    MP says more action needed to stop bus bullies

    premium_icon MP says more action needed to stop bus bullies

    News 'Some responsibility needs to be taken by the children, and their parents, that are behaving badly'

    Cell mate assault began with name calling

    premium_icon Cell mate assault began with name calling

    Crime A Lismore man has been sentenced to two and half years in jail

    • 4th Apr 2019 7:00 AM
    Bobcats remain confident after loss

    premium_icon Bobcats remain confident after loss

    Soccer Team turns attention to John Allen Memorial match

    Sand dunes get $100000 face lift

    premium_icon Sand dunes get $100000 face lift

    News Dunes on the Clarence Valley coast undergo treatment