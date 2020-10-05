$200k boost to show off Grafton’s best assets

$195,000 has been allocated to install lighting on Grafton’s famous jacaranda trees Photo: David Nielsen

ALMOST $200,000 has been allocated toward lighting up Grafton’s purple icons.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan announced the new funding to give next year’s Jacaranda Festival an important kickstart following its cancellation this year due to COVID-19.

“$195,000 has been allocated to install lighting on our famous jaca trees,” Mr Hogan said.

“The lighting of the trees will extend the festival operating time into the evening and will become a permanent installation for Grafton.”

“This funding will also be used to hold series of evening events as part of the Jacaranda Festival to celebrate the jacaranda tree illumination.”

“It is all about attracting more visitors to our community. This means more customers for our local businesses.”

Clarence Valley Council Mayor Jim Simmons said this funding is great news for the community.

“This new lighting will be an exciting development for the community,” Cr Simmons said.

“I’d like to recognise Kevin Hogan’s efforts in listening to our concerns and making representations for us to ensure we received this funding.”

“The funding of these projects will give communities a much-needed boost, particularly in terms of their resilience after being subject to bushfires, drought, flood and COVID-19.”