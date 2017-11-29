$200k of drugs seized in Halfway Creek raid

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

COFFS-Clarence police say they have "short-sheeted" the local drug trade in the lead up to Christmas after a raid today.

The Target Action Group executed a search warrant on Wednesday at a Halfway Creek property, and in a post on their Facebook site allege to have seized marijuana leaf and plant valued at $200,000.

They also allege that included in the seizure was an unregistered semi-automatic rifle an ammunition.

A police spokesperson said more information would be available in the morning with investigations continuing, with the Facebook post stating the seizure would be a huge hit to the drug trade leading into Christmas.