Recipients of the Northern Rivers Community Foundation 2020 Community Grant.
News

$200K raised to assist Clarence disaster and crisis recovery

Jarrard Potter
jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au
4th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
NOT for profit community groups across the Clarence that have been impacted by a recent disaster, such as a flood, bushfire, or COVID-19 are being encouraged to apply for grants from the Northern Rivers Community Foundation.

NRCF has raised nearly $200,000 for the Resilience and Regeneration Fund with the support of Portland House Foundation, the James Frizelle Charitable Foundation, and their network of donors.

Focused on supporting crisis recovery, and building resilience within organisations and communities following disaster, NRCF executive officer Emily Berry said grants will focus on solution-based responses to current challenges.

“Our role is not only to support these organisations to survive as they recover from recent crises, but also to thrive,” she said.

The NRCF has a 15-year history of supporting small community groups and organisations that are doing inspiring work across the Northern Rivers, granting more than $1.9 million to over 300 organisations and projects since 2005.

“While NRCF cannot address all the issues, we continue to build supportive and lasting relationships with community organisations across our region,” NRCF chairman John Callanan said.

Applications for the grants of up to $10,000 close midnight August 17, 2020. The application form will be available to download from NRCF website from Tuesday 7 July. To download the program guidelines, go to www.nrcf.org.au/grants/recovery-resilience-grants-program.

Grafton Daily Examiner

