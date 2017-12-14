Menu
HSC 2017 Clarence Valley Honour Roll

Elizabeth Rose from Maclean High School received two Band 6 results for Biology and Physics.
Adam Hourigan
by

CLARENCE Valley HSC students received their marks for their HSC this morning, and will receive their ATAR scores on Friday morning.

We've compiled a list of all the top achievers from schools across the Clarence Valley.

Maclean High School has topped the Clarence Valley with students receiving 16 Band 6 results.

St Andrews Christian School student Joshua Rowe received Band 6 in four

The students below have all received Band 6 marks in at least one subject in their HSC*

  • Travis Carlisle - Maclean High School - Music 1
  • Taleah Condon - Maclean High School - Music 1
  • Maneesha Davis - Maclean High School - Music 1
  • Georgie Dobbin - Maclean High School - Community and Family Studies
  • Yee Ming Goh - Maclean High School - Legal Studies
  • Bethany Hickey - Maclean High School - Biology, Music 1
  • Jackson Hirst - Maclean High School - Business Studies
  • Lauren Illig - Maclean High School - Biology, Music 1
  • Amie Inmon - Maclean High School - Legal Studies
  • Benjamin Mann - Maclean High School - Music 1
  • Elizabeth Rose - Maclean High School, Biology - Mathematics Extension 1, Physics
  • Olivia Skinner-Speirs - Maclean High School - Aboriginal Studies
  • Jack Liyou - South Grafton High School - Society and Culture
  • Thomas Ellis - Grafton High School - English (Advanced), Legal Studies
  • Jak Kirwin - Grafton High School - History Extension
  • Grace Moar - Grafton High School - Food Technology, Textiles and Design
  • Makayla Rich - Grafton High School - Food Technology
  • Micaela Scott - Grafton High School - Legal Studies
  • Jordan Smith - Grafton High School - History Extension
  • Mishka Ashokumar - McAuley Catholic College - Mathematics Extension 1, Studies of Religion II
  • Jack Bartholomew - McAuley Catholic College - English (Advanced)
  • Matthew Lambert - McAuley Catholic College - Industrial Technology, Mathematics
  • Nicholas Power-Geary - McAuley Catholic College - English (Standard), Modern History, Studies of Religion II
  • Kenedie Meyers - Clarence Valley Anglican School - Biology
  • Mara Steen - Clarence Valley Anglican School - Biology
  • Joshua Rowe - St Andrew's Christian School - Biology, Mathematics General 2, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education, Senior Science

* results do not include students who studies subjects externally.

