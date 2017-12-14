HSC 2017 Clarence Valley Honour Roll

Elizabeth Rose from Maclean High School received two Band 6 results for Biology and Physics.

CLARENCE Valley HSC students received their marks for their HSC this morning, and will receive their ATAR scores on Friday morning.

We've compiled a list of all the top achievers from schools across the Clarence Valley.

Maclean High School has topped the Clarence Valley with students receiving 16 Band 6 results.

St Andrews Christian School student Joshua Rowe received Band 6 in four

The students below have all received Band 6 marks in at least one subject in their HSC*

Travis Carlisle - Maclean High School - Music 1

Taleah Condon - Maclean High School - Music 1

Maneesha Davis - Maclean High School - Music 1

Georgie Dobbin - Maclean High School - Community and Family Studies

Yee Ming Goh - Maclean High School - Legal Studies

Bethany Hickey - Maclean High School - Biology, Music 1

Jackson Hirst - Maclean High School - Business Studies

Lauren Illig - Maclean High School - Biology, Music 1

Amie Inmon - Maclean High School - Legal Studies

Benjamin Mann - Maclean High School - Music 1

Elizabeth Rose - Maclean High School, Biology - Mathematics Extension 1, Physics

Olivia Skinner-Speirs - Maclean High School - Aboriginal Studies

Jack Liyou - South Grafton High School - Society and Culture

Thomas Ellis - Grafton High School - English (Advanced), Legal Studies

Jak Kirwin - Grafton High School - History Extension

Grace Moar - Grafton High School - Food Technology, Textiles and Design

Makayla Rich - Grafton High School - Food Technology

Micaela Scott - Grafton High School - Legal Studies

Jordan Smith - Grafton High School - History Extension

Mishka Ashokumar - McAuley Catholic College - Mathematics Extension 1, Studies of Religion II

Jack Bartholomew - McAuley Catholic College - English (Advanced)

Matthew Lambert - McAuley Catholic College - Industrial Technology, Mathematics

Nicholas Power-Geary - McAuley Catholic College - English (Standard), Modern History, Studies of Religion II

Kenedie Meyers - Clarence Valley Anglican School - Biology

Mara Steen - Clarence Valley Anglican School - Biology

Joshua Rowe - St Andrew's Christian School - Biology, Mathematics General 2, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education, Senior Science

* results do not include students who studies subjects externally.