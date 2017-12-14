HSC 2017 Clarence Valley Honour Roll

CLARENCE Valley HSC students received their marks for their HSC this morning, and will receive their ATAR scores on Friday morning.
We've compiled a list of all the top achievers from schools across the Clarence Valley.
Maclean High School has topped the Clarence Valley with students receiving 16 Band 6 results.
St Andrews Christian School student Joshua Rowe received Band 6 in four
The students below have all received Band 6 marks in at least one subject in their HSC*
- Travis Carlisle - Maclean High School - Music 1
- Taleah Condon - Maclean High School - Music 1
- Maneesha Davis - Maclean High School - Music 1
- Georgie Dobbin - Maclean High School - Community and Family Studies
- Yee Ming Goh - Maclean High School - Legal Studies
- Bethany Hickey - Maclean High School - Biology, Music 1
- Jackson Hirst - Maclean High School - Business Studies
- Lauren Illig - Maclean High School - Biology, Music 1
- Amie Inmon - Maclean High School - Legal Studies
- Benjamin Mann - Maclean High School - Music 1
- Elizabeth Rose - Maclean High School, Biology - Mathematics Extension 1, Physics
- Olivia Skinner-Speirs - Maclean High School - Aboriginal Studies
- Jack Liyou - South Grafton High School - Society and Culture
- Thomas Ellis - Grafton High School - English (Advanced), Legal Studies
- Jak Kirwin - Grafton High School - History Extension
- Grace Moar - Grafton High School - Food Technology, Textiles and Design
- Makayla Rich - Grafton High School - Food Technology
- Micaela Scott - Grafton High School - Legal Studies
- Jordan Smith - Grafton High School - History Extension
- Mishka Ashokumar - McAuley Catholic College - Mathematics Extension 1, Studies of Religion II
- Jack Bartholomew - McAuley Catholic College - English (Advanced)
- Matthew Lambert - McAuley Catholic College - Industrial Technology, Mathematics
- Nicholas Power-Geary - McAuley Catholic College - English (Standard), Modern History, Studies of Religion II
- Kenedie Meyers - Clarence Valley Anglican School - Biology
- Mara Steen - Clarence Valley Anglican School - Biology
- Joshua Rowe - St Andrew's Christian School - Biology, Mathematics General 2, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education, Senior Science
* results do not include students who studies subjects externally.