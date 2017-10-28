News

2017 Jacaranda Queen crowned

Alana Gordon is crowned the 2017 Jacaranda Queen. Adam Hourigan
Adam Hourigan
by

Grafton has a new queen with Alana Gordon named as the 2017 Jacaranda Queen.

On a spectacular night under the purple blooms at Market Square, she was crowned Queen of the Jacarandas by festival Guest of Honour Pat Connelly.

Ms Gordon was also the highest fundraiser for the festival, who raised more than $23,000 by herself.

Also crowned on the night was Emilee Wall, who named as the 2017 Jacaranda Princess.

Earlier the Junior Jacaranda quest winners were named with Holly Blundell named as Junior Jacaranda Queen and Tahlia O'Hara the Junior Jacaranda Princess. The pair were crowned by the 2016 Junior Jacaranda royal party.

