2017 Junior Jacaranda Queen entries now open

The 2016 Junior Queens party, Karen Hackett, Junior Director, Princess Kate Smith, Queen Maeve Dougherty, Arianna Schmajster , Chloe Hallam, Faith Sullivan, Annelise Uren and Chloe Hackett having a ball during the Jacaranda Festival.

AS YOU can see from this candid photograph taken at last year's festival, the Junior Jacaranda Queen Quest is a lot of fun.

Nominations are now open for the 2017 quest so if you are a young lady aged between 12 and 14 years, then the junior committee would love to hear from you.

Besides all the friendship and fun times to be had during the festival, candidates also attend different fundraising events throughout the year.

Junior Committee director Leanne Smith said the Junior Trivia Night was always a highlight and this year the committee planned on adding musical trivia to the program.

"The fashion parade is always a night to remember too. Last year some of the girls' dads modelled the fashions and they had just as much fun as their daughters," Ms Smith said.

"Probably a bit more if the truth be told."

She said candidates also sell raffle tickets for the festival's major raffle and this year's prize is bigger and better than ever.

"Last year's candidates were such a fun bunch of girls, so I encourage young girls to grab a friend and get your nomination forms in to be a part of this awesome experience."

If you are interested in signing up this year's Junior Jacaranda Queen Quest check out the Jacaranda Festival Facebook page or website for details on how to enter.

The committee have also introduced Instagram to their social media platforms. You can follow them on: juniorjacaranda17.