2017 Max Crus Trophy winner announced

NORTH KOREA HAS LAUNCHED AN INTERCONTINENTAL BALLISTIC MISSILE. WE ARE UNDER ATTACK PLEASE IMMEDIATELY FIND SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR UNDERGROUND ... ooh, hang on, sorry, wrong button.

What's wrong with the North Koreans anyway that we're so afraid of them?

Sure, the US should be concerned, they have Donald Trump, but Malcolm is so lame by comparison, surely Kim Jong-Un wouldn't even pick him in a line-up of world leaders...surely we won't next time either?

Then the entire Sydney train network is shut down, throwing the entire city into chaos because people have forgotten how to ride bikes and the roads aren't big enough if everyone drives at once ... all because some union bloke sent a text, well, and a little matter of a pay dispute.

How bizarre that our world is now dominated by such simple communication as text, specially given it is only 20 years old, coincidentally about the same age as Australia's most obscure wine award, the Max Crus Trophy.

As tribute to this simple but effective little carrier of missives and massive stuff-ups, this year's Max Crus Trophy was announced by text at one minute past midnight last night ... what, you didn't get it? Hang on ... oh, shoot, it was sent to Hawaii by mistake, dang.

Haha, just kidding, and anyway, now that the carry-on over when we should celebrate Australia is over, we can devote that valuable time to more important events like nuclear attacks and wine trophies.

So, without further ado, and following on from our summation of the year's other highs and lows of wine a couple of weeks ago, the winner of the 2017 Max Crus Trophy is... wait for it ... (Quarisa) The Great Bonza Reserve Shiraz Cabernet 2015.

The Bonza, largely a Scandanavian export thingy of Quarisa's (but available here direct from Quarisa) wasn't the best wine of 2017, but it is absolutely lovely, yet only $16.

Well done John and Josephine at Quarisa, here's the review, along with a few other contenders, your trophy is in the mail, text me when it arrives.

Previous winners:

In order of appearance from 1996 - Seaview Shiraz, Jacob's Creek Riesling, Taylor's Cab Sav, Ingoldby Cab Sav, Banrock Station Shiraz Cab, Dromana Estate Verjus, Oxford Landing Shiraz, Fox Creek Shadow's Run Shiraz Cab Sav, Plunkett Gewurztraminer, Gramps Shiraz, Angoves Nine Vines Rosé, Logan Gewurztraminer, Zema Estate Cabernet, Mollydooker's Enchanted Path Shiraz Cabernet, Torbreck Woodcutters Shiraz, yellow tail Premium Cabernet Sauvignon, Pimpernel Pinot Noir, Churchview Zinfandel, Fox Gordon 'The Sicilian' Nero d'Avola, Berton Vineyard High Eden The Bonsai 2012, Howard Park Wines 2012 Leston Shiraz.