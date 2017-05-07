2017 showgirl excited for zone

Winner of the 2017 Miss Grafton Showgirl Lilly Weatherstone while at the 151st Grafton Show on Saturday 6th May, 2017.

IT'S OFFICIAL, Lily Weatherstone has been chosen as the 2017 Grafton Showgirl.

"I'm very excited,” she said.

"I feel really good about it and I feel so stoked that I got to do it all with Makayla.

"I guess it was lovely that the two of us got to do it together, but it does make it a little hard when it comes to this.

"But she did so well and I'm so proud of both of us for stepping up and getting involved with it all.”

For the rest of the year, Ms Weatherstone has a few exciting trips around the state, including the zone championships.

"I know that we're going to Dubbo later this year in November, or early in January,” she said.

"We will go to etiquette training there and it will be really interesting and I'm sure I will learn bits and pieces there that I can take with me to zone and I can represent our show.

"I'm so excited, it's a little bit nerve-racking, but I'm really looking forward to it.”

Kim Connor, who was an organiser the Grafton Showgirl competition this year, said 2017 had been fabulous.

"Both girls were absolutely gorgeous and so well presented and easy to get a long with , it's been a real pleasure being involved with both of them,” Mrs Connor said.

"I think it was always going to be a tough decision for the judges, which ever one won.

"But I think Lily, she's just got a little bit more experience with her family, her husband family are dairy farmers, and she speaks quite well and is very personable and probably just met more of the judges criteria.

"They are both beautiful girls.”

Mrs Connor said the highlight of the 2017 showgirl competition was getting to know Ms Weatherstone and Makayla Richardson, the 2017 Grafton Showgirl runner up.

"It's been a great time all together, and we will always know these girls and be friends forever,” she said.

Mrs Connor and her daughter, the 2016 Grafton Showgirl Tammy Connor will help guide Ms Weatherstone through to zone.