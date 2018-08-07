2018 Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards winners
AT THE Clarence Valley business community's night of nights, the achievements of our entrepreneurs were celebrated with the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards.
Across a variety of categories, businesses of all shapes and sizes were recognised for their efforts over the past 12 months in providing for their staff and customers.
The big winners of the night were Family Dental Grafton, which won the Business of the Year award as well as the New Business and Innovation award. Not to be outdone, Family Dental Yamba won the Professional Services award for the third year running, earning them a spot in the Hall of Fame.
Joining them in the Hall of Fame were Addictive Hair and Beauty, who claimed the Hair and Beauty award.
Australian Pastured Pork also claimed two awards on the night, taking home the Primary Production and Sustainability awards.
The people of the Clarence Valley also had their chance to cast a vote in who they thought shone bright in the business community, and they voted Abbie Ellis as their favourite employee and Skye Park Pet Resort as their favourite business.
WINNERS
Trade and Manufacturing: J. Notaras and Sons
Hair and Beauty: Addictive Hair and Beauty
Tourism and Hospitality: Northland Coach and Travel
Fitness and Wellbeing: Fresh Dental Car, Grafton
Professional Services (less than six employees): Justin James Design and Print
Professional Services (more than six employees): Family Dental Yamba
Retail (less than six employees): Grafton Friendlies Pharmacy
Events and Entertainment: Maclean Bowling Club
Innovation: Family Dental, Grafton
Social Enterprise: Mareeba Aged Care
New Business: Family Dental, Grafton
Primary Production: Australian Pastured Pork
Young Employee: Ms Chloe Clark (Addictive Hair and Beauty)
Sustainability: Australian Pastured Pork
Accessibility: Remember When
Work Health and Safety: Sunshine Sugar
People's Choice Award - Favourite Business: Skye Park Pet Resort and Day Spa
People Choice Award - Favourite Employee: Abbie Ellis (Heir Affiti)
Hall of Fame: Addictive Hair, Family Dental Yamba
Business of the Year: Family Dental, Grafton