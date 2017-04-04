23°
News

2018 Commonwealth Games: What you need to know

4th Apr 2017 9:16 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Commonwealth Games will be hosted by the Gold Coast in 2018.

Here is your ultimate guide to tickets, the sports, stadiums and where to stay for the biggest sporting event to happen in Australia for a decade.

 

Ticket Request Phase

Boasting the largest medal event program and the most number of sessions ever seen at a Commonwealth Games, GC2018 presents spectators with a wide variety of sports, venues and experiences to choose from.

Tickets for people with accessibility requirements will be available for all events.

In order to make it fair for everyone, tickets will initially be available via a Ticket Request phase. Ticket requests will be accumulated over a four-week period between midday on April 24 and midnight on May 22.

 

2018 Commonwealth Games mascot Borobi the surfing koala at the opening of the Anna Meares Velodrome on Saturday.
2018 Commonwealth Games mascot Borobi the surfing koala at the opening of the Anna Meares Velodrome on Saturday. Contributed

No orders will be confirmed or payments taken until after the Ticket Request phase closes. Spectators can place a ticket request at any time during this phase. No preference will be given to the time of day or date a ticket request is placed.

During this phase a roll-down service will be offered whereby customers can indicate whether to accept a lower price category in their selected session, if unsuccessful in their initial price category request.

Any sessions that have more ticket requests than there is availability will have tickets awarded via a fair and equal draw. The fair and equal draw is made by computer and processed randomly. Placing a ticket request does not guarantee success, but it does provide applicants with the best chance to secure tickets for the most in-demand sports sessions.

Tap for your step-by-step guide to tickets

 

Accommodation

The Gold Coast has a wide range of accommodation options available during the Games.

Hotels and motels are a convenient choice, while apartment accommodation caters for those who may want to prepare their own meals.

Campers will find a variety of tourist parks with great tent and caravan sites, along with cabins and cottages.

Holiday houses, bed and breakfasts, houseboats, resorts and hostels are also possible options, while Homestay offers international visitors a true 'Aussie home-style experience with Australian families.

 

Retired cyclist Anna Meares, right, receives the Commonwealth Games relay baton from Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, left, at the launch of the relay at Buckingham Palace in London on Monday. The XXI Commonwealth Games are being held on the Gold Coast in Australia in 2018.
Retired cyclist Anna Meares, right, receives the Commonwealth Games relay baton from Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, left, at the launch of the relay at Buckingham Palace in London on Monday. The XXI Commonwealth Games are being held on the Gold Coast in Australia in 2018. AP

Spectators are encouraged to tailor their accommodation to suit their Games itinerary.

Spectators planning to attend the Beach Volleyball at Coolangatta are urged to look at accommodation options at the southern end of the Gold Coast.

For those planning to attend the Gymnastics at Coomera and Track Cycling in Brisbane, consider accommodation options in the Gold Coast hinterland, northern Gold Coast or even Brisbane.

Event cities Townsville and Cairns also offer a range of unique accommodation options that cater to all tastes and budgets.

Tap for more information on accommodation

 

 

Transport

To help make the GC2018 experience great, every effort is being made to ensure travel during the event is as easy as possible.

Free public transport will be available for ticketed spectators travelling to and from competition events on the Gold Coast and in Brisbane on the southeast Queensland TransLink public transport network.

 

Olympic swimmer Cameron McEvoy poses for a photograph after being announced as a Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Ambassador in Sydney, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016. McEvoy will join hurdles champion Sally Pearson as an official Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games ambassador. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING
Olympic swimmer Cameron McEvoy poses for a photograph after being announced as a Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Ambassador in Sydney, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016. McEvoy will join hurdles champion Sally Pearson as an official Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games ambassador. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING DAN HIMBRECHTS

In Cairns and Townsville, free travel will be available on TransLink and qconnect bus services. Spectators will be required to present a valid GC2018 ticket for the day of travel.

Comprehensive travel and transport advice will be available for spectators in advance of and during GC2018 through a range of communication channels including a GC2018 journey planner, spectator travel guides and online travel information.

The GC2018 journey planner will enable spectators to prepare their trip and access all travel options available.

 

Arts and culture

Entertainment won't just be confined to the sporting arena during GC2018. Festival 2018 arts and cultural program will be a 12-day program that galvanises a city, inspires audiences, and celebrates the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

It will be a force for good - supporting the Commonwealth Games Federation's values of Humanity, Equality and Destiny and using artistic and cultural programs to bring diverse audiences and communities together.

 

Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games mascot Borobi greeting international passengers at Gold Coast airport on Wednesday, May 25
Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games mascot Borobi greeting international passengers at Gold Coast airport on Wednesday, May 25 Daniel McKenzie

Festival 2018 will feature artistic events that celebrate the spirit of the Commonwealth, reveal Queensland's lifestyle, culture and creativity and capture the authentic spirit of the Gold Coast and its communities.

The program will feature a wide range of creative activities and events, throughout the Gold Coast and in our three event cities - Brisbane, Townsville and Cairns.

Spilling out from the stadiums, people will encounter arts and cultural events that capture the energy of the Games, showcase local talent, and reflect diverse abilities,perspectives and cultures.

 

Ceremonies

On Wednesday, April 4, 2018, the Gold Coast will welcome thousands of fans, athletes and officials for the XXI Commonwealth Games.

It will be a momentous day for the Gold Coast as the biggest event in the city's history begins and sets the tone for 11 days of world-class competition.

There will be spectacular, uplifting and surprising moments of theatre, breathtaking visual effects, dancing and music.

The Opening Ceremony will epitomise the spirit of the Gold Coast and Queensland.

Carrara Stadium will host the Opening Ceremony where the Commonwealth will become one for the Parade of Nations, the Competitors' Oath and the finale of the Queen's Baton Relay.

The same venue will also stage the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, April 15.

Tickets from $50 (Children), $100 (Adult) for the Opening Ceremony. For the Closing Ceremony: tickets from $35 (Children) and $70 (Adult)

 

Sports

There will be 23 sports competing at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, including some for the first time.

Tap here for details

News Corp Australia

Topics:  commonwealth games editors picks general-seniors-news sport

FOR SALE: Unique house goes on the market

FOR SALE: Unique house goes on the market

LOOKING over the secluded landscape, you may see a few trees here and a pile of rocks there... Jim Davies saw a house.

Artist thinks outside the box to create winning piece

MESSAGES: Robyn Tychsen was announced the winner of the Lower Clarence Arts and Crafts 8x8 exhibition at Ferry Park Gallery on Friday.

Robyn Tychsen named winner of Lower Clarence 8x8 exhibition

Magpies get extra motivation for first NRRRL clash

Each player wore Zane's name with honour and pride on their wrist for the game.

Lower Clarence to honour former player in Game For Zane this Sunday

Plunge under way in Valley

The opening of the 2017 Plunge Exhibition 'Double Vision' featuring artists Pat Jenkins (left) and Julie McKenzie at the Cowper Art Gallery and Studio.

Festival offers something for everyone

Local Partners

Artist thinks outside the box to create winning piece

IT WAS only when Ilarwill artist Robyn Tychsen put her brushes down when she realised what she had just painted.

Coin collection honours heroes

COIN COLLECTOR: Three-year-old Esme Moeller, of New Farm, takes a shine to the Legends of the Anzacs: Medals of Honour collection.

YOU'RE first in line for an exclusive Anzac coin collection.

Lifeline hosts free suicide prevention workshops

Lifeline help line. 01 June 2016.

"Lifeline is committed to providing assistance straight away."

Plunge workshop: How to write music for the screen

MUSICIANS: Adam Gock, right, and his business partner Dinesh Wicks from The D.A's Office, an award-winning music and sound design company. Adam will be in Grafton this Thursday for a screen-composing workshop.

Learn from a master how to write music for the screen

Wet weather won't stop the music

Don't miss Margaret River duo Salt Tree this Sunday at Yamba's Pacific Hotel.

GIG GUIDE: The show must go on - check out what's on this weekend

One-hit wonders you have to see

GET ready to party like it’s 2001 when one-hit wonders Wheatus, Alien Ant Farm, Lit and Hoobastank tour Australia later this year.

The news Big Little Lies fans won’t want to hear

Nicole Kidman was a standout throughout the show’s seven episodes.

THE first season of Big Little Lies has come to a thrilling finish.

Project producers beg hosts not to play disgusting video

The Project hosts prove they're just like the rest of us

Heston Blumenthal loses his mind on The Project

Do you understand Heston's rant?

‘Man up and apologise’: Viewers blast Andrew

Andrew refused to apologise on Married At First Sight last night.

Viewers blast MAFS’s Andrew after he refuses to apologise.

Flume dominates APRA Awards

Harley Streten aka Flume has cleaned up at the APRA Awards.

ELECTRONIC pop music has officially put Oz rock in a coma.

The Walking Dead s7 finale review: Let the battle commence

Chandler Riggs in a scene from The Walking Dead.

*EXTREME SPOILERS FOR THE WALKING DEAD SEASON 7 FINALE FOLLOW*

Spectacular Clarence River Home!

280 Riverbank Road, Lower Southgate 2460

House 4 2 6 Friday 5th May...

280 Riverbank Road, Lower Southgate is a spectacular lifestyle property with an expansive waterfront, a fully renovated 4 bedroom river home and a productive...

An absolute standout at Woombah in its price range

77 Emu Drive, Woombah 2469

House 3 2 1 $439,000

This family home is positioned perfectly to capture the easterly morning rays of the sun. Located near Iluka in the Woombah area you will be able to experience a...

Beach Shack On Large Block

29 Duke Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 2 5 $360,000

This split level beach house with large yard is located within 200 m to the Clarence River. Open living area with high raked ceilings add appeal, whilst the...

Rural Bliss

179 Pinnacles Road, The Pinnacles 2460

House 3 2 6 $499,000

Located about 20 minutes from Grafton's CBD, this home is positioned on approximately 25 acres of partially cleared land and offers complete privacy by being set...

Premier Living, Premier Location

8 Arthur Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 3 2 $ 495,000

Craftsman built and exceptionally presented 8 Arthur Street is arguably one of the best contemporary homes to come to market this year... Offering a dual skillion...

When Size Matters...

80 Powell Street, Grafton 2460

House 6 3 4 $ 480,000

Positioned on the corner of Clarence and Powell this versatile property is sure to appeal to both owner occupiers and investors alike. Owner built and well-planned...

Inspection Worthy

25 Weiley Avenue, Grafton 2460

House 2 2 1 AUCTION

Location is key and this property does not disappoint in this important aspect! Located just minutes away from Grafton's CBD and local shops plus a small walking...

Will You WIN This Prize?

234 Bacon Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Situated on a fully fenced 537 square meter block, this three bedroom home is sure to impress first home buyers, investors and downsizer's alike. Low set with...

Renovators, This Is It

120 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 3 2 AUCTION

Just a few short blocks away from local schools and the South Grafton Shopping Centre, 120 Bent Street is hard to pass up. This two storey clad on brick home is...

First Home Buyers, Investors and Renovators This Is It

18 Loxton Ave, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Quiet cul-de-sac locations are so sought after in our market today, that when a property comes for sale in them, they don't last long! Occupying approximately...

FOR SALE: Unique house goes on the market

FROM THE LAND: All of the materials which created this unique Pillar Valley home were taken from the property.

Clarence Valley home built entirely from materials on the property

High profile city developer faces uncertain business future

Mackay Grande Suites has gone into voluntary administration.

Businessman says banks on track to 'kill regional Australia'

You could have these spectacular views

Craigmore in Yamba goes up for auction

180 degree views of paradise from this apartment

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!