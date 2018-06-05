Group of broken promises: Is it redemption time?

A TEAM full of expectation, a team who consistently fails to live up to expectations and a couple of also-rans.

That might be unfair to Tunisia and Panama, but the truth is that Group G is, on paper,

one of the most straightforward at Russia 2018, with Belgium and England the overwhelming

favourites to progress.

The Belgians are in the midst of their so-called 'Golden Generation, but are at risk of having nothing to show for it. They boast more star power in Russia than any nation, so will be desperate to go further than the quarter-finals they reached last World Cup in Brazil and at Euro 2012 and 2016.

England are perennial tournament flops and, much to the glee of neutrals and the British press, when things go wrong, they more often than not go spectacularly awry. The World Cup has eluded the English since they won it in 1966 and that won't change in Russia.

Rounding out Group G, we have Tunisia - who went undefeated through African qualifying - and Panama, whose qualification was so surprising that the president called a national holiday.

Progression seems unlikely for the duo, but you can never say never at a World Cup.

THE KEY MATCH

England v Belgium, June 29, 4am

The winner in Kaliningrad will likely top the group and will be an intriguing battle featuring plenty of club team-mates lining up against each other, with the bulk of the Belgian squad plying their trade in the Premier League. Eden Hazard, Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Harry Kane all on the same pitch together, yes please!



Can Harry Kane deliver England a World Cup?

TEAMS



ENGLAND



A nation plagued by inability to perform on the big stage has always haunted England, but the truth is their recent disappointments have seen expectations at an all-time low. That's what happens when you lose a round of 16 game to minnows Iceland (Euro 2016) and finish bottom of a World Cup group featuring Costa Rica, Uruguay and Italy (2014). England's recent golden generation failed to go deep into a World Cup, and that was with David Beckham, Michael Owen, Paul Scholes, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Rio Ferdinand and Wayne Rooney. Don't expect that to change in Russia for the current breed.



Key player: The temptation is to say Raheem Sterling, but the truth is that Harry Kane is England's world class player, the one that would get in to almost any club's starting XI in world football. The Spurs striker guarantees goals, with domestic league returns of 30, 29, 25 and 21 in the last four seasons. Someone make sure to tell Gareth Southgate to take him off corners!



Recent form: England haven't tasted defeat since June 2017, but even more impressive is the fact you have to go all the way back to June 28, 2016 to find their last defeat in a competitive match - that being the fateful Iceland debacle. Going through qualifying undefeated against Slovakia, Scotland, Slovenia, Lithuania and Malta is one thing, but the Three Lions will find life a little more difficult in Russia.



World Cup history: Winners in 1966 and not a great deal since. Russia will be the sixth consecutive World Cup appearance for the Three Lions, but since their triumph 52 years ago, the best they have managed is the semi-finals in 1990 and the quarter-finals in 1970, 1986, 2002 and 2006. Not the worst record, but the proud football nation yearns for, and expects, more.



Coach: Gareth Southgate's ascension from Under-21 coach to England manager left the locals far from inspired, but the former defend - capped 57 times for England - has already shown his intent to play an attractive style of football as well as blooding youth, with plenty of youngsters on the plane to Russia.



FIFA ranking: 13



Betting: $17



Kevin De Bruyne could hold the key to Belgium’s fortunes.

BELGIUM



If football was won on paper and statistics, the Belgians would sweep everyone aside. An attack boasting Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Dries Mertens seems almost unfair, but the Red Devils haven't been able to translate that talent to success on the pitch. Their defence of Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Thomas Meunier is just as star-studded, and to leave a midfielder out of Radja Nainngolan's calibre tells you everything you need to know about the quality they possess.



Key player: Kevin De Bruyne. Eden Hazard will dominate the highlight reels, but De Bruyne is the heartbeat of the team. The flame-haired 26-year-old is coming off a sensational season for Manchester City and was unlucky to be pipped to the Premier League's best player award by a certain Mo Salah. His role for Belgium will be the same he plays at City, and if he can pull the midfield strings, look out for the devastation those ahead of him will cause.



Recent form: In a word: sublime. In 10 qualifying matches, the Red Devils won nine, drew one and scored 43 goals in the process, with Lukaku netting 11 of them. They are undefeated in their last 16 matches, 12 of which they have won. Ominous.



World Cup history: A best finish of fourth in 1986, while four years ago in Brazil they got to the quarters before falling to eventual finalists Argentina in a tight game decided by Gonzalo Higuain's goal.



Coach: Former Wigan and Everton manager Roberto Martinez leads the side, but it's his right-hand man that people seem to focus on. Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is the Spaniard's assistant, and while plenty of Gunners fans are disappointed he wasn't chosen to replace Arsene Wenger, it means the legendary striker has been able to give his full attention to the tournament. A World Cup champion in 1998, Henry knows what it takes to lift the trophy on world football's biggest stage.



FIFA ranking: 3



Betting: $11



Tunisia will be looking to Wahbi Khazri for goals.

TUNISIA

It came down to a nervy final qualifier but Tunisia held on under pressure from Libya to reach their first finals since 2006. Known as The Eagles of Carthage, Tunisia made their tournament debut in Argentina in 1978, famously beating Mexico and holding West Germany to a 0-0 draw. But it took them another 20 years to get to their second. This is their fifth finals tournament and they are still awaiting that second win. The loss of key player Youssef Msakni to injury is sure to hit them hard but they are a compact unit defensively and certainly have the ability to frustrate the likes of England and Belgium. Goals won't be plentiful but on the counter they are dangerous, especially through Wahbi Khazri.

Key player: Young midfielder Saif-Eddine Khaoui - who plays in France - will be asked to step into the shoes of the absent Msakni - who was ruled out back in April with a knee ligament problem. Only made his debut for Tunisia earlier this year but has an eye for goal and is likely to be asked to be the creative force.

Recent form: It's hard to fault - and England and Belgium had better take note. Three of their four games since qualification have come against fellow finals opponents and resulted in two 1-0 wins over Iran and Costa Rica and an impressive 2-2 draw with Portugal earlier this week. In that game they fought back from 2-0 down to force the draw. They were also held to a 2-2 draw by Turkey last weekend.

World Cup history: They turned heads in Argentina 40 years ago but didn't qualify again until France 1998. There they played England - whom they play again in Russia - losing 2-0, courtesy of goals from Alan Sheaerer and Paul Scholes. They did draw with Romania but failed to qualify for the next round. In 2002 the lack of goals stopped them in their tracks - although they did hold Belgium - another opponent in Russia - to a 1-1 draw. Germany in 2006 was their last apopearance and - much like their two previous performances - they showed promise - including leading Spain for over 60 minutes - before falling short of making the round of 16.

Coach: Nabil Maaloul's second stint in charge is certainly going better than his first. He presided over seven games in 2013 for only two wins. This time around he's unbeaten in eight games, including five wins. He took over from Henri Kasperczak two matches into Tunisia's qualifying campaign.

FIFA ranking: 14

Betting: $750

Roman Torres sent Panama to their first World Cup with a late goal in qualifying.

PANAMA

One of the two countries making their finals debut, Panama can make some noise but shouldn't be a threat to make the round of 16. Controversy has followed their last two qualification campaigns. They almost made the 2014 edition in Brazil only to be denied by two stoppage time goals by the USA in the final match. Their place in Russia wasn't secured until the last, gripping match against Costa Rica. Gabriel Torres bundled in an equaliser that has hotly disputed - replays even showing it had not crossed the line. Roman Torres then struck a wonderful winner in the 88th minute. Panama are a veteran squad supplemented by the inclusion of one or two of their younger brigade. Avoiding humiliating scorelines will be the order of the day although they have the potential to embarrass a defence on the counter attsack.

Key player: Blas Perez is 37 years old and is a veteran of four qualifying campaigns. He has scored plenty of goals over the years. Roman Torres is a cult hero after his qualifying heroics while young winger Ismael Diaz is sure to keep opposing defences on their toes.

Recent form: It should be cause for major concern. Goals are hardly flowing against much-inferior teams and the backline - which performed so well during qualifying - is leaking goals - as the 6-0 loss to Switzerland highlights. They have one more game against Norway to get things right.

World Cup history: They have come along way from the dire days of 2001 and 2005 when they finished a long last in the semifinal round of CONCACAF qualifying.

Coach: Hernan Dario Gomez has plenty of World Cup experience having taken Colombia to France in 1998 and Ecuador to Asia four years later. He's been in charge of Panama since 2014.

FIFA ranking: 55

Betting: $1001