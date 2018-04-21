GALLERY: Find out who is our 2018 Grafton Showgirl

ELLY SHIPMAN didn't have the words to describe how she felt after being named the 2018 Grafton Showgirl.

The Glenreagh girl, who can't stop laughing and always had a cheery smile on her face, said said wasn't expecting to be named Showgirl.

"It's good, I'm excited," she said.

"From here, I'm going to enjoy the rest of the Grafton Show, have fun with the girls, relax and then go onto Zone."

Elly said one the best parts of her experience as a Grafton Showgirl entrant was being around runner up Katelyn Hebbard and Tiffany Durrington.

"I already knew Tiff really well before it, but getting to know Katelyn a bit more and even just Tiff on a different level," she said.

"We usually draft together so being able to do the lady thing together has been really good."

Runner up Katelyn told the crowd that without the people who come to the Grafton Show every year, there would be no events like this.

"I am beyond humbled to be chosen as an ambassador for our town as the runner up Showgirl for 2018 and to be part of the agricultural industry in the Clarence Valley," she said.

"I'd like to thank The Clarence Valley Agricultural Society president Rex Green, 2018 Showgirl judges and sponsors, all the directors, members and Clarence Valley patrons who supported this year's Showgirl competition.

"A massive thank you to our Showgirl coordinator Dannielle Bower and last year's Showgirl Makayla Richardson for being beside us girls all the way, without you this great competition would not have been able to be held and the memories I am left with would not have been possible."