2018 JADA: 16 days to go

Artist:

Kellie O'Dempsey

Title/details: The never-ending line (animation), 2018

PUSHING the boundaries of what constitutes a drawing is performance drawing installation artist Kellie O'Dempsey.

Focusing on live art and performance drawing, O'Dempsey develops inclusive, site-specific installations and performances. Hybrid in form, works can incorporate projection, video, collage, architectural space, gestural line, performance and digital drawing; her interdisciplinary approach experiential and emergent.

Creating in both solo and in collaborative formats with sound artists and contemporary dance practitioners, this diverse practice investigates notions of transformation through improvisation and happenstance.

O'Dempsey's public and private production enables an inclusive form of cultural interaction via performance and play. The performance drawing works invite the audience to engage directly with the visceral process of making.

O'Dempsey's performances include; Art after Dark, Pier2/3 18th Biennale of Sydney, MONA FOMA, Hobart, and The Firehouse New York and White Night Melbourne.

She was a finalist in the Sunshine Coast Art Prize and 2013: Drawn to experience, POP Gallery Queensland College of the Arts as well as this year's JADA where her entry is one of the very few animations received in the award's 30-year history.

She is completing a Doctorate in Visual Arts at Queensland College of Art in Brisbane.

The Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award countdown will feature one 2018 finalist every day until the winner is announced on October 26 at Grafton Regional Gallery.