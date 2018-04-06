Sergio Masters hopes sink in watery grave

Sergio Garcia can’t believe the water played such a big part on his 15th hole

Sergio Garcia can’t believe the water played such a big part on his 15th hole

SERGIO Garcia couldn't explain it. He thought he hit five good shots.

But the defending Masters champion put them in all the water on the 15th hole and walked off with a 13, the highest number ever recorded at the famed par five.

In Augusta's very own Tin Cup moment, Garcia went in the water with a six iron from the fairway the first time, then four times in a row with a sand wedge.

He hit the same shot with the same club.

But each time, until the sixth finally stopped, they all spun back past the flag and in to the inky water and the Spaniard's title defence was in tatters.

"I don't know. I don't know what to tell you," the flummoxed new father said after walking off the 18th, having signed for a nine-over 81.

"It's one of those things. I feel like I don't know, it's the first time in my career where I make a 13 without missing a shot. Simple as that.

"I felt like I hit a lot of good shots and unfortunately the ball just didn't want to stop. I don't know, you know, it's one of those things. So it's just unfortunate, but that's what it is.

Sergio Garcia can’t believe what happened.

Told that he played the other 17 holes in just one-over, he took no solace from that knowing the fight he now faces to make the cut.

But he just couldn't get his head around what went wrong at the 15th, where his name will now live forever, replacing another Masters champion in Ben Crenshaw, Masashi (Jumbo) Ozaki and Ignacio Garrido who all shot 11 there, the previous highest score.

"I felt like the ball was going to stop and unfortunately for whatever rebound it didn't want to," he said. .

"I had 206 (yards). I had 6 iron. I thought it was perfect. Straight at the flag. I don't know, if it carries probably two more feet, it's probably good. And if it probably carries a foot less, it probably doesn't go off the green and probably stays on the fringe.

"But unfortunately I flew it on the perfect spot for it to come back. And then I kept hitting good shots with the sand wedge and unfortunately I don't know why, the ball just wouldn't stop."