McEvoy makes case for Nitschke triple threat

THE markets may suggest otherwise but Tony McEvoy thinks there's little between his three Nitschke Stakes runners in terms of pure talent.

McEvoy's gifted gelding Over Exposure is rated a $3.40 chance in Ladbrokes fixed-odds markets for Saturday's Listed $110,000 Nitschke Stakes (1400m) at Morphettville, while stablemates Vinland and Time Awaits are at $15 and $19 respectively.

"They're all Group-class horses in my opinion. Time Awaits has been there and proven it, while for the other two, it's all ahead of them," McEvoy said.

The lightly raced Over Exposure has always shown significant ability but has really hit his straps this preparation with strong-finishing wins at Morphettville at his past two starts.

The three-year-old, who starts from gate four with Jamie Kah in the saddle, steps out to 1400m for the first time but McEvoy is confident he can handle the distance rise.

"All the signs are that he'll run the 1400m and he's trained on beautifully for this race," the trainer said.

"Over Exposure is a very good horse.

"I've had a lot of time for him all the way through but he's been very immature.

"We had him gelded and I think that's been the making of him."

Time Awaits already has a Group 3 win under her belt from last year's Sires' Produce Stakes (1300m) at Morphettville but has failed to fire at two runs from a break in Melbourne, both over 1100m.

Vinland wins at Sandown. Picture: Joe Castro/AAP

She has drawn next to Over Exposure in barrier five with Andrew Mallyon on board.

"Time Awaits is a very good-class filly. She's got the best overall form out of my three," McEvoy said.

"Her two runs back have been a little below what we've expected but in training she's going as well as ever.

"I think I've run her too short. She's been run off her legs in those first two races and I think now to the 1400m I'm hopeful that she can find her form.

"If she found that good form of hers, she'd probably be the one to beat in the race."

Vinland, drawn gate nine with Dwayne Dunn in the saddle, was beaten just over two lengths by Over Exposure at Morphettville a fortnight ago but McEvoy said a change in tactics on Saturday could prove significant.

"Vinland is a highly promising horse," he said.

"He has huge talent but he just lost his way on me, so we gelded him and freshened him.

"We thought his first run back was very good.

"Stephen Baster took off on him too soon. He went wide right around them and he just got tired late.

"He needed that run but he's come out of it well.

"He'll be ridden more patiently on Saturday.

"He's got as good a quality and ability as Over Exposure but Over Exposure's got the current form."