50+ PHOTOS, FULL MATCH REPORTS: Clarence Valley's greatest inter-school rivalry competition produced plenty of big hits and tough contests.
Rugby League

2019 DEX Shield Rugby League qualifiers

Bill North
by
5th Sep 2019 9:23 AM

THE highly anticipated 2019 Daily Examiner Shield Rugby League competition got underway at McKittrick Park, South Grafton on Wednesday evening.

The Clarence Valley inter-school rivalry produced plenty of big hits and tough contests with five matches across three grades played.

In the Under-14s matches, Grafton High defeated South Grafton High 40-4 and Maclean High prevailed 26-12 to progress to the final to be played at Hay St Fields on September 18.

MATCH REPORTS: 2019 DEX Shield Rugby League Under-14 Boys

Grafton High held on 12-4 over Maclean High and South Grafton High won 22-8 against McAuley Catholic College to book their places in the final of Open Girls League Tag.

MATCH REPORTS: 2019 DEX Shield Open Girls League Tag

In the night's feature contest, McAuley Catholic College booked their place in the Open Boys final with a 16-8 win over South Grafton High. McAuley will meet 2018 champions Maclean High in the final to be played at Hay St Fields on September 18.

MATCH REPORT: 2019 DEX Shield Rugby League Open Boys

