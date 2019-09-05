2019 DEX Shield Rugby League qualifiers

THE highly anticipated 2019 Daily Examiner Shield Rugby League competition got underway at McKittrick Park, South Grafton on Wednesday evening.

The Clarence Valley inter-school rivalry produced plenty of big hits and tough contests with five matches across three grades played.

In the Under-14s matches, Grafton High defeated South Grafton High 40-4 and Maclean High prevailed 26-12 to progress to the final to be played at Hay St Fields on September 18.

Grafton High held on 12-4 over Maclean High and South Grafton High won 22-8 against McAuley Catholic College to book their places in the final of Open Girls League Tag.

In the night's feature contest, McAuley Catholic College booked their place in the Open Boys final with a 16-8 win over South Grafton High. McAuley will meet 2018 champions Maclean High in the final to be played at Hay St Fields on September 18.

