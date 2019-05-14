Young Aussies rewarded with Roland Garros gift

Priscilla Hon has made big inroads over the last 12 months.

QUEENSLAND'S Fed Cup team member Priscilla Hon has been gifted a wildcard by Tennis Australia into this month's French Open.

Hon, ranked no.134, has been rewarded for improvement forged in the heat of overseas Grand Slam qualifying rounds last year.

The 21-year-old from Brisbane, who started 2019 ranked No.157, was a first-time winner in Fed Cup when she partnered Ash Barty to a win in a decisive doubles match in the tie in the United States in February.

Hon was a non-playing team member in Australia's semi-final win over Belarus last month in Brisbane and will look to assemble a case for selection in November's final against France with form over coming months.

The reciprocal wildcard, swapped with the French Federation for Grand Slam events, for Australian men went to former Roland Garros junior champion Alexei Popyrin, who has improved his ranking this year 38 places to No.109.