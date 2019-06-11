REVEALED: The 2019 Helpmann Award nominees
THE Cursed Child hasn't cast its spell just on Harry Potter fans.
The two-part play, which has taken up residence in Melbourne for at least the next two years, has also left its mark on critics - earning an impressive eight Helpmann Award nominations.
The play leads this year's nominees alongside Belvoir's modern Australian work Counting &Cracking in Australia's answer to Broadway's Tony Awards.
In another win for the Victorian city, Melbourne will host the Helpmanns for the first time this year. With 42 categories, the awards ceremony will be spread across two nights.
Now in its 19th year, the awards recognise distinguished achievement and excellence in Australia's live performance sectors including musicals, contemporary music, comedy, opera and classical music, theatre, ballet, dance and physical theatre, presentations for children and young people, regional touring and cabaret.
"Over the past 18 years the Helpmann Awards have had 12,000 entries and announced over 2,900 nominees which highlight the artistry and excellence in Australia's dynamic live performance industry which is enjoyed by over 18 million people each year," Live Performance Australia Chief Executive Evelyn Richardson said.
Opera Australia earned 23 nominations in total for various productions including West Side Story.
The unique character of Hobart's midwinter festival Dark Mofo will be honoured with the Best Special Event Award.Queensland's nominees include Ipswich's three-day country music festival CMC Rocks, which is up for Best Contemporary Music Festival, Teatro alla Scala and QPAC for the ballet Giselle and Sara Macliver in concert with Queensland's Camerata chamber orchestra.
The Helpmann Awards will be held over two nights, July 14 and 15, at Arts Centre Melbourne.
The 2019 Helpmann Award nominees:
BEST BALLET
Aurum, The Australian Ballet
Carmen, Semperoper Ballett
Dracula, West Australian Ballet
Giselle, Teatro alla Scala and QPAC
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY IN A BALLET, DANCE OR PHYSICAL THEATRE PRODUCTION
Antony Hamilton, Forever & Ever, Sydney Dance Company
Garry Stewart, The Beginning of Nature, Australian Dance Theatre
Hofesh Shechter, Grand Finale, Hofesh Shechter Company and Adelaide Festival
Rafael Bonachela, ab [intra], Sydney Dance Company
BEST DANCE PRODUCTION
Forever & Ever, Sydney Dance Company
Grand Finale, Hofesh Shechter Company and Adelaide Festival
Overture, Arts House and Jo Lloyd
The Beginning of Nature, Australian Dance Theatre
BEST FEMALE DANCER IN A BALLET, DANCE OR PHYSICAL THEATRE PRODUCTION
Ashley Mclellan, Dust, Dancenorth Australia and Liminal Spaces, with Brisbane Festival, Sydney Festival, Ten Days on the Island, Merrigong Theatre Company, Monash Academy of Performing Arts and Théâtre National de Chaillot
Carina Roberts, Dracula, West Australian Ballet
Charmene Yap, Cinco ,Sydney Dance Company
Tara Jade Samaya, Common Ground, Chunky Move
BEST MALE DANCER IN A BALLET, DANCE OR PHYSICAL THEATRE PRODUCTION
Kevin Jackson, Spartacus, The Australian Ballet
Kimball Wong, The Beginning of Nature, Australian Dance Theatre
Nelson Earl, ab [intra], Sydney Dance Company
Waangenga Blanco, Dark Emu, Bangarra Dance Theatre
BEST VISUAL OR PHYSICAL THEATRE PRODUCTION
Man With The Iron Neck, Legs On The Wall
Out Of Chaos... , Gravity & Other Myths
Personal, Jodee Mundy Collaborations
Playlist, PYT Fairfield
BEST CABARET PERFORMER
Ali McGregor, Yma Sumac - The Peruvian Songbird, Adelaide Festival Centre's Adelaide Cabaret Festival
Dickie Beau, Re-Member Me, Perth Festival
Libby O'Donovan, Kate Leigh - The Worst Woman in Sydney, Adelaide Festival Centre's Adelaide Cabaret Festival
Michaela Burger, A Migrant's Son, Adelaide Festival Centre's Adelaide Cabaret Festival
BEST COMEDY PERFORMER
Anne Edmonds, What's Wrong With You?, A Token Event
Cassie Workman, Giantess, Century
Damien Power, Man Puts His Dreams In A Sock, A Token Event
Hannah Gadsby, Douglas, A Token Event
James Acaster, Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999, Melbourne International Comedy Festival
Rhys Nicholson, Nice People Nice Things Nice Situations, Century
BEST AUSTRALIAN CONTEMPORARY CONCERT
Darwin Festival and RPM Records and Bad Apples Music, RPM vs Bad Apples
Kylie Minogue and Frontier Touring, Roundhouse Entertainment and Mellen Events, Golden Tour 2019
Paul Kelly and Frontier Touring, Making Gravy 2018
Tim Minchin and Live Nation Australasia, Back
BEST CONTEMPORARY MUSIC FESTIVAL
Chugg Entertainment and Rob Potts Entertainment Edge, CMC Rocks 2019
Museum Of Old and New Art (MONA), MONA FOMA 2019
Vivid Live 2018 and Sydney Opera House Presents, Vivid LIVE 2018
WOMADelaide Foundation, WOMADelaide 2019
BEST INTERNATIONAL CONTEMPORARY CONCERT
Celine Dion and Frontier Touring, Concerts West and Aeg Presents, Celine Dion - Live 2018
Christine and The Queens And Perth Festival, Christine and The Queens
David Byrne and Frontier Touring, American Utopia Tour 2018
The Killers and Frontier Touring, The Killers 2018
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Gabriela Tylesova, Twelfth Night, Melbourne Theatre Company
Jennifer Irwin, Dark Emu, Bangarra Dance Theatre
Katrina Lindsay, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Parts One and Two), Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions, and Australian Executive Producer, Michael Cassel
Renée Mulder, The Harp in the South: Part One and Part Two, Sydney Theatre Company
BEST LIGHTING DESIGN
Damien Cooper, ab [intra], Sydney Dance Company
Mark Howett, The Long Forgotten Dream, Sydney Theatre Company
Neil Austin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Parts One and Two), Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions, and Australian Executive Producer, Michael Cassel
Nick Schlieper, Saint Joan, Sydney Theatre Company
BEST MUSIC DIRECTION
Aaron Wyatt, Speechless, Tura New Music and Perth Festival
Andrea Molino, Wozzeck, Opera Australia
Erin Helyard, Artaserse, Pinchgut Opera
Jordan De Souza, Komische Oper Berlin's The Magic Flute, Adelaide Festival and Perth Festival by arrangement with Arts Projects Australia
BEST NEW AUSTRALIAN WORK
Adriane Daff, Arielle Gray, Chris Isaacs, Tim Watts, Gita Bezard, Ben Collins, Matthew Edgerton, Jeffrey Jay Fowler, Caitri Jones, Michael Maclean, Jo Morris, Kristie Smith, Clare Testoni And Anthony Watts, Lé Nør [the rain], The Last Great Hunt, Perth Festival, Perth Institute of Contemporary Art and Mandurah Performing Arts Centre
Felix Riebl, Spinifex Gum, Adelaide Festival, Sydney Festival and Monash Academy of Performing Arts
Kate Mulvany, The Harp in the South: Part One and Part Two, Sydney Theatre Company
Nakkiah Lui, Blackie Blackie Brown: The Traditional Owner of Death, Sydney Theatre Company and Malthouse Theatre
S.Shakthidharan and Eamon Flack, Counting & Cracking, Belvoir & Co-Curious
Ursula Yovich and Alana Valentine, Barbara and the Camp Dogs, Belvoir
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Imogen Heap, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Parts One and Two), Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions, and Australian Executive Producer, Michael Cassel
Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall, Twelfth Night, Melbourne Theatre Company
Ursula Yovich, Alana Valentine and Adm Ventoura, Barbara and the Camp Dogs, Belvoir
William Barton, The Long Forgotten Dream, Sydney Theatre Company
BEST SCENIC DESIGN
Adriane Daff, Arielle Gray, Chris Isaacs, Tim Watts, Anthony Watts, Gita Bezard, Jeffrey Jay Fowler, Caitri Jones, Jo Morris, Kristie Smith And Clare Testoni, Lé Nør [the rain], The Last Great Hunt, Perth Festival, Perth Institute of Contemporary Art and Mandurah Performing Arts Centre
Brian Thomson, Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour: West Side Story, Opera Australia
Christine Jones, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Parts One and Two), Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions, and Australian Executive Producer, Michael Cassel
Dale Ferguson, Counting & Cracking, Belvoir & Co-Curious
Jacob Nash, The Long Forgotten Dream, Sydney Theatre Company
BEST SOUND DESIGN
Gareth Fry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Parts One and Two), Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions, and Australian Executive Producer, Michael Cassel
Nate Edmondson, The Harp in the South: Part One and Part Two, Sydney Theatre Company
Stefan Gregory, Counting & Cracking, Belvoir & Co-Curious
Steve Francis, Dark Emu, Bangarra Dance Theatre
BEST SPECIAL EVENT
DARK MOFO 2018, Museum of Old and New Art
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY IN A MUSICAL
Amy Campbell, In The Heights, Sydney Opera House and The Arthouse Wyong Presents, produced by Blue Saint Productions in association with Neil Gooding
Joshua Bergasse, Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The New Musical, John Frost, Craig Donnell, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Langley Park Productions and Neal Street Productions
Julio Monge, Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour: West Side Story, Opera Australia
Malik Le Nost and Mitchell Woodcock, Saturday Night Fever, John Frost in Association with Robert Stigwood
BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL
Francesca Zambello, Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour: West Side Story, Opera Australia
Hal Prince, Evita, Opera Australia, John Frost and David Ian
Jack O'Brien, Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The New Musical, John Frost, Craig Donnell, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Langley Park Productions and Neal Street Productions
Luke Joslin, In The Heights, Sydney Opera House and The Arthouse Wyong Presents, produced by Blue Saint Productions in association with Neil Gooding
BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Luisa Scrofani, In The Heights, Sydney Opera House and The Arthouse Wyong Presents, produced by Blue Saint Productions in association with Neil Gooding
Natalie Abbott, Muriel's Wedding the Musical, Global Creatures
Tina Arena, Evita, Opera Australia, John Frost and David Ian
Ursula Yovich, Barbara and the Camp Dogs, Belvoir
BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Elaine Crombie, Barbara and the Camp Dogs, Belvoir
Karli Dinardo, Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour: West Side Story, Opera Australia
Lucy Maunder, Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The New Musical, John Frost, Craig Donnell, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Langley Park Productions and Neal Street Productions
Pippa Grandison, Muriel's Wedding the Musical, Global Creatures
BEST MALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Alexander Lewis, Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour: West Side Story, Opera Australia
Blake Bowden, The Book of Mormon, Anne Garefino, Scott Rudin, Important Musicals and John Frost
Brent Hill, School of Rock the Musical, GWB Entertainment and S&Co in association with Kham Inc by arrangement with The Really Useful Group Limited
Paul Slade Smith, Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The New Musical, John Frost, Craig Donnell, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Langley Park Productions and Neal Street Productions
BEST MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Joel Granger, The Book of Mormon, Anne Garefino, Scott Rudin, Important Musicals and John Frost
Mark Hill, Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour: West Side Story, Opera Australia
Marty Alix, In The Heights, Sydney Opera House and The Arthouse Wyong Presents, produced by Blue Saint Productions in association with Neil Gooding
Tony Sheldon, Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The New Musical, John Frost, Craig Donnell, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Langley Park Productions and Neal Street Productions
BEST MUSICAL
Barbara And The Camp Dogs, Belvoir
HANDA Opera on Sydney Harbour: West Side Story, Opera Australia
In The Heights, Sydney Opera House and The Arthouse Wyong Presents, produced by Blue Saint Productions in association with Neil Gooding
Roald Dahl's Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, John Frost, Craig Donnell, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Langley Park Productions and Neal Street Productions
BEST CHAMBER AND/OR INSTRUMENTAL ENSEMBLE CONCERT
Gabrieli Consort & Players - Purcell's King Arthur, Melbourne Recital Centre and State Opera of South Australia
Sabine Meyer & Alliage Quintett, Musica Viva Australia
Sara Macliver In Concert With Camerata, Camerata - Queensland's Chamber Orchestra
Sretensky Monastery Choir, Adelaide Festival
BEST DIRECTION OF AN OPERA
Barrie Kosky and Suzanne Andrade and 1927, Komische Oper Berlin's The Magic Flute, Adelaide Festival and Perth Festival by arrangement with Arts Projects Australia
Lindy Hume, Don Giovanni, Opera Queensland
Sarah Giles, Lorelei, Victorian Opera
William Kentridge, Wozzeck, Opera Australia
BEST FEMALE PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN AN OPERA
Aleksandra Olczyk, Komische Oper Berlin's The Magic Flute, Adelaide Festival and Perth Festival by arrangement with Arts Projects Australia
Emma Pearson, Carmen in the Square, State Opera South Australia
Natalie Aroyan, Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg, Opera Australia
Taryn Fiebig, Metamorphosis, Opera Australia
BEST FEMALE PERFORMER IN AN OPERA
Jessica Pratt, Lucia di Lammermoor, Opera Australia
Lise Lindstrom, Salome, Opera Australia
Lorina Gore, Wozzeck, Opera Australia
Vivica Genaux, Artaserse, Pinchgut Opera
BEST INDIVIDUAL CLASSICAL MUSIC PERFORMANCE
Asher Fisch, Tristan und Isolde, West Australian Symphony Orchestra
Diana Doherty, Sydney Symphony Orchestra 2019 Season Opening Gala: Doherty plays Westlake, Sydney Symphony Orchestra
Stuart Skelton, Tristan und Isolde, West Australian Symphony Orchestra
Vivica Genaux, Vivica Genaux in Concert, Pinchgut Opera
BEST MALE PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN AN OPERA
Derek Welton, Parsifal, Victorian Opera
John Longmuir, Wozzeck, Opera Australia
Nicholas Jones, Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg, Opera Australia
Tom Erik Lie, Komische Oper Berlin's The Magic Flute, Adelaide Festival and Perth Festival by arrangement with Arts Projects Australia
BEST MALE PERFORMER IN AN OPERA
Aaron Blake, Komische Oper Berlin's The Magic Flute, Adelaide Festival and Perth Festival by arrangement with Arts Projects Australia
David Hansen, Artaserse, Pinchgut Opera
Michael Fabiano, Werther, Opera Australia
Michael Honeyman, Wozzeck, Opera Australia
Simon Lobelson, Metamorphosis, Opera Australia
BEST OPERA
Artaserse, Pinchgut Opera
Komische Oper Berlin's The Magic Flute, Arts Projects Australia, Adelaide Festival and Perth Festival
Metamorphosis, Opera Australia
Wozzeck, Opera Australia
BEST SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA CONCERT
Daniel Barenboim Conducting Staatskapelle Berlin, Sydney Opera House Presents
Mahler Chamber Orchestra, Adelaide Festival
Mahler Six: Simone Young Conducts, Sydney Symphony Orchestra and Simone Young
Tristan Und Isolde, West Australian Symphony Orchestra
BEST PRESENTATION FOR CHILDREN AND YOUNG PEOPLE
A Call To Dance, Performing Lines
Baba Yaga, Windmill Theatre Company and Imaginate
Robot Song, Arena Theatre Company
Wolfgang's Magical Musical Circus, Circa
BEST REGIONAL TOURING PRODUCTION
ab [intra], Sydney Dance Company
Bennelong, Bangarra Dance Theatre
Prize Fighter, La Boite Theatre Company
The Beginning of Nature, Australian Dance Theatre
BEST DIRECTION OF A PLAY
Declan Greene, Blackie Blackie Brown: The Traditional Owner of Death, Sydney Theatre Company and Malthouse Theatre
Eamon Flack and S. Shakthidharan, Counting & Cracking, Belvoir & Co-Curious
Imara Savage, Saint Joan, Sydney Theatre Company
Kip Williams, The Harp in the South: Part One and Part Two, Sydney Theatre Company
BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A PLAY
Helen Thomson, Mary Stuart, Sydney Theatre Company
Kate Mulvany, Every Brilliant Thing, Belvoir
Melita Jurisic, Arbus & West, Melbourne Theatre Company
Paula Arundell, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Parts One and Two), Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions, and Australian Executive Producer, Michael Cassel
Sarah Snook, Saint Joan, Sydney Theatre Company
BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A PLAY
Helen Thomson, The Harp in the South: Part One and Part Two, Sydney Theatre Company
Maude Davey, Melancholia, Malthouse Theatre
Vaishnavi Suryaprakash, Counting & Cracking, Belvoir & Co-Curious
Zoe Terakes, A View from the Bridge, Melbourne Theatre Company
BEST MALE ACTOR IN A PLAY
Amer Hlehel, TAHA, Arts Centre Melbourne by arrangement with Arts Projects Australia
Kelton Pell, Summer of the Seventeenth Doll, Black Swan State Theatre Company
Prakash Belawadi, Counting & Cracking, Belvoir & Co-Curious
Wayne Blair, The Long Forgotten Dream, Sydney Theatre Company
BEST MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A PLAY
Antonythasan Jesuthasan, Counting & Cracking, Belvoir & Co-Curious
Ash Flanders, Blackie Blackie Brown: The Traditional Owner of Death, Sydney Theatre Company and Malthouse Theatre
Paul Blackwell, Faith Healer, A Belvoir Production presented by State Theatre Company South Australia
William McKenna, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Parts One and Two), Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions, and Australian Executive Producer, Michael Cassel
BEST PRODUCTION OF A PLAY
Blackie Blackie Brown: The Traditional Owner Of Death, Sydney Theatre Company and Malthouse Theatre
Counting & Cracking, Belvoir & Co-Curious
Harry Potter And The Cursed Child (Parts One and Two), Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions, and Australian Executive Producer, Michael Cassel
Song For A Weary Throat, Rawcus
The Harp In The South: Part One and Part Two, Sydney Theatre Company
The Second Woman, Performing Lines