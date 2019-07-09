2019 Ramornie Handicap preview- How the horses stand

RACING: The Ramornie Handicap is always an excellent betting race and we are set for a fascinating edition at Grafton on Wednesday.

It is the resuming Care To Think that will start the Ramornie Handicap as a clear favourite, but there is plenty of quality in this field and he won't have things his own way.

Ladbrokes have analysed every single runner in the field and our complete 2019 Ramornie Handicap tips can be found below.

Care To Think

It has been a long time since Care To Think performed at his best and he hasn't really lived up to the hype. He was soundly beaten in both the George Moore Stakes and the Lough Neagh Sakes during his Summer Racing Carnival campaign and he hasn't been seen at the races since. The Ramornie Handicap is a tough assignment first-up and you have to take him on at the current price.

Keen Array

Keen Array has raced fairly without ever really looking like a winning chance since he joined the Toby Edmonds stable. He wasn't beaten far in the WJ Healy Stakes and this is a genuine drop in quality. It has been an eternity since he recorded a race win, but he does represent a little bit of value at his current odds of $20.

Bon Amis

Bon Amis has been scratched from the Ramornie Handicap.

Camdus

Camdus didn't really fire during his Autumn campaign and he will return to the races for the first time since May. He is capable of a high-rating performance on his day and 1200 metres is definitely his best trip. Andrew Gibbons will have to settle him towards the tail of the field from the wide barrier draw and he will need some luck in running.

Cradle Mountain

Cradle Mountain has been scratched from the Ramornie Handicap.

Haunted

Haunted is the horse to beat in the Ramornie Handicap. His performance at Flemington was too bad to be true and the fact that James Cummings has freshened him up for this race is a positive. He is unbeaten from three first-up starts and, outside of his last start flop, he is a very consistent galloper. His first-up win at Caulfield was excellent and I still think that he has the scope to improve on that effort. This looks like a target race and the Godolphin stable, in their current iteration, are lethal when they set a horse for a race like this one.

Snoopy

Snoopy finished ninth in the Ramornie Handicap 12 months ago and his form since then has been mixed. His first-up record isn't bad and he does have talent on his day, but he definitely doesn't win out of turn.

Whypeeo

Whypeeo is on the quick back-up after he finished third behind Handsome Thief at Doomben on Saturday. He will take up the running and give a good sight, but he does struggle to run out a strong 1200 metres.

Top Striker

Top Striker stamped himself as a Ramornie Handicap contender with an impressive win at Rosehill Gardens last start. That sort of performance is few and far between, but he does have a turn-of-foot and the stable of Gregory Hickman is in excellent form. The early move from $14 into $11 does not surprise.

Jockey Sam Weatherley rides Top Striker to victory in race 8, the Everest Carnival Hospitality Handicap during the Rosehill Gardens Raceday at Rosehill Gardens Racecourse in Sydney, Saturday, June 29, 2019. SIMON BULLARD

Havasay

Havasay has the chance to become the first horse since The Jackal in 2008 to win the Ramornie Handicap in back-to-back years. He hasn't finished in the placings in his nine race starts since and his effort in the Doomben 10,000 and the Hinkler Handicap were both poor.

Albumin

Albumin has been scratched from the Ramornie Handicap.

Manaya

Manaya looked set for a big campaign when she trotted in at the Gold Coast first-up, but she has been poor in both the Gai Waterhouse Classic and the Glasshouse Handicap since. It is impossible to back her in this contest off those performances.

Freddie Fox Trot

Freddie Fox Trot has some ability, but he has generally been outclassed in races like the BRC Sprint and the WJ Healy Stakes during his Winter campaign. It would surprise if he has the quality to win at this level.

Smartypy

Smartypy is a very consistent galloper and she goes into this contest on the back of a string of impressive performances during what has been a lengthy campaign. She finished third behind the talented Multaja in the Helen Coughlan Stakes and she beat the smart Ef Troop to win at Ipswich last start. There is no doubt that this is a step-up in quality, but she does have upside and should be in the mix.

Jockey Sean Cormack rides Smartypy (centre) to victory in race 3, the Class 6 Handicap, during the Ipswich Cup races at Ipswich, Saturday, June 15, 2019. ALBERT PEREZ

After All That

After All That has been freshened-up since he finished a flat 11th at Randwick in May. He has finished in the placings just one in the past 12 months and this race does look beyond him. I can't see why he is as short as his current price.

Malea Magic

Malea Magic comes into the Ramornie Handicap on the back of a pair of smart wins in a Highway Handicap contest in June and the John Carlton Cup at Grafton. She does have upside and she does map to get a lovely run, but this looks beyond her at this stage of her racing career.

Viceroy

Viceroy has never shown anything to suggest that he is capable of winning at this level. He is one of the extreme outsiders in this field for a reason.

Intrinsic

Intrinsic ran well in the Gai Waterhouse Classic, but she was unable to replicate that effort in the Glasshouse Handicap. She doesn't win out of turn, but she is capable of a high-rating performance on her day. The $26 currently available represents a little bit of value.

Star Boy

Star Boy has recorded two wins on the trot and he has shown throughout his career that he can match it with some talented gallopers. $15 is around the right price.

Rafha's Choice

Rafha's Choice was soundly beaten in a Benchmark 70 race at Canterbury last start. This contest looks beyond him.