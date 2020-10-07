2020 BUDGET: Jobs the focus says Page MP

THE 2020-21 Federal Budget is all about one thing, according to Page MP Kevin Hogan: jobs, and lots of them.

Mr Hogan said he was pleased with this financial year’s budget, and that providing employment was an important priority as the nation looks to grow out of a pandemic-induced recession.

“It will help those who are out of work get into work, and help those who are in a job stay in a job,” he said.

“This budget is important as it outlines our Economic Recovery Plan for Australia.

“We will do this by providing tax relief, encouraging business to invest in their business, spending more on infrastructure, investing a record amount in skills and training and supporting young Australians with a new JobMaker hiring credit.”

Related Article: How the Clarence Valley fared in the Federal Budget

Since the onset of the pandemic, the Federal Government has provided $257 billion in direct economic support.

The 2020-21 Budget commits a further $98 billion including $25 billion in direct COVID-19 response measures and $74 billion in new measures to create jobs.

Mr Hogan said an additional $17.8 billion in personal income tax relief for more than 11 million Australians will put “more money in their pockets to spend in small businesses across the country and help create jobs”.

Related Article: Huge catch with new $2160 tax cut

Mr Hogan also said the budget supports nalmost half a million young Australians with a new JobMaker scheme.

“The $4 billion JobMaker Hiring Credit will be payable for up to 12 months for each new job and is available from today to employers who hire eligible employees aged 16-35,” he said.

Page MP Kevin Hogan crunching the numbers ahead of the release of the Federal Government’s 2020-21 Budget.

“The Budget invests $1.5 billion in our Modern Manufacturing Strategy – ensuring we have an internationally competitive and resilient manufacturing sector, and in the process create more high value jobs.

“The Modern Manufacturing Initiative will support projects within six National Manufacturing Priorities: resources technology and critical minerals processing, food and beverage, medical products, recycling and clean energy, defence, and space.

“(It also invests) a record amount in skills and training to make sure Australians have the skills they need to get a job. Our JobMaker Plan includes the establishment of the $1 billion JobTrainer Fund to create up to 340,000 free or low-cost training places for school leavers and job seekers.”

Related Article: Calculate how new tax changes will affect you

Other key budget announcements include:

Delivering two additional $250 support payments to around 5.1 million Australians on income support, including age pensioners.

Incentivising business to invest in their business, creating more economic activity and more jobs.

Investing more in infrastructure now to create more jobs. The Government’s infrastructure investments are supporting 100,000 jobs on worksites across the country.

Through a regional package of more than $550 million the Government will support regions to recover from the impacts of COVID-19. This builds on support provided through the $1 billion COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Fund.

This Budget includes $1.9 billion in new funding as part of the government’s energy plan to support low emissions and renewable technologies, helping to lower emissions and address climate change.

The Budget provides a further $1.8 billion in funding for the environment, which will help Australia’s wildlife recover from the Black Summer bushfires and to protect and enhance our unique natural environment.

This Budget also provides $67 million in further funding to protect our oceans by improving their health and restoring Australia’s mangroves, tidal marshes, and sea grasses.

This Budget will invest $250 million to modernise our recycling infrastructure, stop more than 600,000 tonnes of waste ending up in landfill and by doing so, help to create a further 10,000 jobs.

$1.6 billion to provide 23,000 more home care packages in response to the clear preference of many senior Australians to receive aged care in their own home, particularly during the pandemic.

Federal Budget 2020: Jobs, Jobs, Jobs: CommSec Chief Economist Craig James reviews the key features of the Federal Budget including tax cuts and how the country will recover from the largest budget deficit since World War II.