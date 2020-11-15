Menu
2020 Clarence Valley Sports Awards in pictures

Bill North
15th Nov 2020 5:44 PM
THE seventh annual Clarence Valley Sports Awards presented by The Daily Examiner and Grafton Shoppingworld were held at Grafton District Services Club and hosted by former NBN TV presenter Mike Rabbitt on Saturday, November 14.

About 120 people attended the awards hosted by former NBN presenter Mike Rabbitt at Grafton District Services Club on Saturday night, in one of the first large-scale post-COVID live events in the Clarence Valley.

The sports awards are an initiative of the Clarence Valley Sports Councils and are supported by The Daily Examiner and Grafton Shoppingworld.

Check out the highlights including all the major award winners from the night.

 

While homegrown Panthers Penrith product Daine Laurie missed out on being able to attend the awards by a day, The Daily Examiner caught up with him at Frank McGuren Field in Grafton on the eve of the awards, where he wished teams from his two junior clubs Grafton Ghosts Junior Rugby League Club and Clarence Coast Magpies JRL all the best in the nominated categories, and reflected on his NRL debut season.

