2020: Will our New Years go off with a bang?

Dancing away at the Pacific Hotel on New Years Eve.

FOR many the New Years Eve fireworks are a spiritual celebration, and a way to send the year out with a bang.

This year has been one unlike any other, and for many places, including Yamba’s Pacific Hotel, it is no different.

The hotel pays for the fireworks that explode over Yamba’s Main Beach to ring in the new year, but this year because of COVID-19 restrictions, their celebration will be more muted, with the fireworks not going ahead.

“It was a difficult decision to make,” Pacific Hotel office manager Leonie Greensill said. “But we are unable to take the risk - it’s COVID restrictions that have forced it.

“We would have to have security all over the hill and everywhere ensuring people are 1.5m apart, and it’s just not possible.”

While there won’t be the usual light show, the hotel is still planning to send out the year in style with a three-course ticketed dinner and entertainment on offer.

Soloist Ben Whiting will play the Pacific Hotel on New Years' Eve

Guests will get a complimentary sparkling wine on arrival, and entertained all night by soloist Ben Whiting.

Tickets are $120pp and must be pre-booked before the night.

The Daily Examiner has contacted the operators of the Yamba Summer Festival to check on their New years plans.