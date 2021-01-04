2021 a chance to focus on climate says Nationals MP

While the world still grapples with the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis has indicated this year could see a renewed focus on the long-lasting impacts of climate change.

Discussing the coronavirus last year, Mr Gulaptis said he believed the global pandemic was a result of "the planet saying enough is enough".

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis.

"The world has gone through the Spanish flu, two world wars and this is just another chapter in the history of the world and for better or for worse we're living through it," he said.

"You've got seven billion people on the planet so we're bursting at the seams.

"The planet is saying that something isn't right. There's plastic in the ocean and pollution in the air, landfill is contaminating the land.

"When you have as it was before World War I (when there were) less than 2.5 billion people on the planet, it might have been able to manage that (pollution) but with now more than three times that population it's pretty hard to manage."

• RELATED: Clarence Valley most influential 2020: #3

In a year that oscillated between bushfire to torrential rain and flooding across the Clarence, Mr Gulaptis said the intensity of the events was a bad sign.

"People can say that's Australia, a land of contrast, land of drought and flooding rains, and it is, but it's the intensity that is about climate change," he said.

"Yes we used to have droughts and we used to have flooding rains, but it's the intensity of the drought and the intensity of flooding rains and when they start to intensify you know that you've messed with the climate and that's what the result is."

The Clarence River exceeded the 2.1m minor flood level at Grafton in the early afternoon on Wednesday, 16th December, 2020. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner

Attributing the coronavirus pandemic to a planet under strain, Mr Gulaptis acknowledged that 2021 could be the year that the challenge of climate change comes to a head.

"I think that 2021 is a time for everyone to reflect on what we can do better to have a better lifestyle and to improve our environment so that we do have something to leave our kids," he said.

"There's a lot of people that are fearful for the future. According to David Attenborough the world has had five extinctions in its history, and we're probably doomed for another.

"What will that mean? The planet will survive but it's the human species that is at risk of extinction."