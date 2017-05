Grafton Fire and Rescue respond to a spill at Caltex Grafton on Wednesday, May 5.

GRAFTON Fire and Rescue had a busy lunch time when a customer at Caltex Grafton spilt diesel all over the ground.

Dept. Captain Chris Rumpf said a motorist spilled 20 litres of diesel while filling up their tank at about 1.30pm.

"We went there and made it all safe and cleaned it up," Capt Rumpf said.