Entertainment
21 gigs to dive into this week in the Valley
Friday
- Benny Black Duo + DJ Set, from 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- Connecting Souls, 8-11pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- The Ford Brothers Duo "Crinkle & Boog”, from 7.30pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
- Nicole Brophy Duo, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Hayley Grace Duo, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Dave and Di, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Soda Groove, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Benny Black, 8pm, Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Anna & Jed, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
- Triple Threat DJs Pirate Night, from 9pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Hekyl & Jive, from 6.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
Saturday
- Double Shot, 8.30-11.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Superlove, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Big River Blues, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Jay Hoad, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Matt Devitt Duo, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores
- Tavern.
Sunday
- Monthly Hit of Country ft Kiara Rodrigues, 1-4pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Drummer Not Included, 2-5 pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Roo & Carly, from 3pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Josh Lee Hamilton, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Tuesday
- Clocky Trivia, 7pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
Wednesday
- Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
Coming Soon
- May 4: Jordan Brodie, The Naked Bean South Grafton.
- May 5: Nocturnal Tapes + Wharves, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- May 5: Sydney Chamber Choir and Richard Gill, Clarence Valley Conservatorium.
- May 12: Young Guns Comedy Tour, Roches Hotel Grafton.
- May 12: Soundscape, Tanamon Gallery, Pillar Valley.
- May 17: Charlie Landsborough, midday, Calliope.
- May 17: Julia Morris, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- May19: Valley Girls featuring Georgia Cummins, Lisa Lazuli and Velour, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
- May 19: The Beach Boyz Hospital Fundraiser, Grafton District Services Club.
- May 20: Marina Prior and David Hobson, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- May 30: Jimmy Barnes' Working Class Man: An Evening of Stories & Songs, Saraton Theatre Grafton.