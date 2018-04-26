Menu
TALENT: Emerging Queensland-based performer Kiara Rodrigues is this Sunday's special guest artist at the Monthly Hit of Country at the Grafton District Services Club.
21 gigs to dive into this week in the Valley

26th Apr 2018 10:00 AM
Friday

  • Benny Black Duo + DJ Set, from 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • Connecting Souls, 8-11pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • The Ford Brothers Duo "Crinkle & Boog”, from 7.30pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • Nicole Brophy Duo, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Hayley Grace Duo, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Dave and Di, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Soda Groove, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Benny Black, 8pm, Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Anna & Jed, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
  • Triple Threat DJs Pirate Night, from 9pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Hekyl & Jive, from 6.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.

Saturday

  • Double Shot, 8.30-11.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Superlove, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Big River Blues, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Jay Hoad, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Matt Devitt Duo, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores
  • Tavern.

Sunday

  • Monthly Hit of Country ft Kiara Rodrigues, 1-4pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Drummer Not Included, 2-5 pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Roo & Carly, from 3pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Josh Lee Hamilton, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Tuesday

  • Clocky Trivia, 7pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.

Wednesday

  • Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.

Coming Soon

  • May 4: Jordan Brodie, The Naked Bean South Grafton.
  • May 5: Nocturnal Tapes + Wharves, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • May 5: Sydney Chamber Choir and Richard Gill, Clarence Valley Conservatorium.
  • May 12: Young Guns Comedy Tour, Roches Hotel Grafton.
  • May 12: Soundscape, Tanamon Gallery, Pillar Valley.
  • May 17: Charlie Landsborough, midday, Calliope.
  • May 17: Julia Morris, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • May19: Valley Girls featuring Georgia Cummins, Lisa Lazuli and Velour, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
  • May 19: The Beach Boyz Hospital Fundraiser, Grafton District Services Club.
  • May 20: Marina Prior and David Hobson, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • May 30: Jimmy Barnes' Working Class Man: An Evening of Stories & Songs, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
