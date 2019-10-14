Menu
CEO of Signature Care Graham Croft looks over plans of previously built aged care homes with Member for Page Kevin Hogan.
Council News

$21m South Grafton development gets tick

Adam Hourigan
by
14th Oct 2019 10:51 AM
A proposal for a 144 room aged care facility on land once owned by the Grafton District Golf Club is one step closer after council staff recommended the development proceed.

The $21m facility in development by Victoria-based Signature Care, is slated to bring more than $7.7 million of benefit to the area, including employing the full-time equivalent of 144 staff.

However, as the report to the Environment, Planning & Community committee states, the history of the site's development has been controversial, with nearby residents and proponents contesting the development of the site over the last few years.

The site is currently zoned R5 Large Lot, and while this zoning normal precludes seniors housing, the NSW government can issue a Site Compatibility Certificate (SCC) with addressing of some issues. This certificate was presented on July 18 last year, and is valid for 24 months from that date.

Sixteen submissions were received by council from nine landowners in the vicinity who raised concerns of construction impacts, provision of services and public infrastructure such as paths and street lights and compliance with the local DCP.

Of note in the report is the fulfilment of a koala plan in response to the need to clear 1.76 hectares of land for the development. The developer proposes to plant 740 koala feed trees on underutilised space within the golf course and neighbouring property on the southern side of the golf course, which they will purchase with the permission of the landowners.

The development will be considered by the committee meeting to be held on Tuesday at the Maclean council chambers, before moving to the full council meeting next week.

aged care clarence valley council grafton golf club signature care
Grafton Daily Examiner

