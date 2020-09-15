22-year high jump record smashed at athletics carnival

Maclean Public School

WE WERE fortunate to have a visit from Waterwise NSW this week. All students had the opportunity to learn about how to be water wise; how to save water, how to protect catchments, where and how our water supply systems work and understanding the water cycle.

3/4 R have decided they can make a difference by having shorter showers.

Students at Maclean Public School had a visit from Waterwise NSW to learn how they can save water and protect river catchments.

St Joseph’s Primary School, South Grafton

WE WOULD like to thank students and families for supporting our Book Fair. We have been able to use credit from the book sales to buy some more beautiful books for our library. Now the children will have more books to choose from, both at home and at school, and we are collectively promoting reading as the important and enjoyable activity that it is.

Stage 3 has been learning about sacred sites around Australia in Geography. They have recently studied Mount Borradaile and Winjana Gorge which are at the top end of Australia and rich in Aboriginal culture. Rock art tells the stories of how the Aboriginal people lived and survived, and some of the rock art in these areas dates back to over 50,000 years. Stage 3 designed their own rock art which tells us what type of person they are, activities and sports they love doing, and what type of Spirit God they see themselves as. Stage 3 loved sharing their heart and soul through art.

Kindergarten has co-constructed a Bump It Up Wall to use when writing to help them know what they need to do to be successful. Students and teachers have a clear scaffold for what is expected at a level 1 compared to what a level 2, 3 and 4 may look like and they collaboratively discuss ways to improve writing to assist in moving up the levels. It is wonderful to hear these young students talking with their teacher to work out which level their writing is at and how they can move to the next level. Well done Kindergarten!

‘Accendere – spark the flame!’ was the theme of Year 4’s reflection day which was an absolutely amazing day focused on the qualities of what makes a good friend. The students were prayerful and thoughtful in their participation and engaged with enjoyment and enthusiasm. Highlights of the day included friendship games, candle decorating, puppet play, pizza and the closing prayer service.

Tomorrow is our school Athletics Carnival which we are all very excited about, although it will look a little different this year. Our carnival will be held within the school grounds and, due to the current restrictions and guidelines, parents and carers are not able to attend. However, with the assistance of Year 6, we will be taking lots of photographs and videos which will be shared on the school Facebook page. The students will be participating in a range of athletics and novelty events in their age groups. Year 6 will be holding a fundraiser and students are invited to dress in their house colours and bring a gold coin donation. We ask that students dress suitably to compete. We are sure to have a wonderful day full of fun and friendship, and showcase our team spirit and great sportsmanship.

St Joseph's Primary School South Grafton's Stage 2 class is currently working on a storyboard of the 2020 NAIDOC theme 'Always Was, Always Will Be'.

2020 NAIDOC THEME ‘ALWAYS WAS, ALWAYS WILL BE’

Stage 2 is currently working on a storyboard of the 2020 NAIDOC Theme ‘Always Was, Always Will be’. The storyboard consists of six stories – the beginning, land, water, first people, animals and Aboriginal culture. The first two stories have been completed and the third, water, is well underway. The Stage 2 students have undertaken this project with great pride and enthusiasm and the completed works will be displayed in their classroom. Thank you Miss Liz for the insightful stories and invaluable information you share with us of the Aboriginal culture.

South Grafton Public School

ENROLLING now for Kindergarten 2021 at South Grafton Public School.

South Grafton Public School would like to congratulate all of our wonderful Infants students who received their Silver Badge at last week’s special morning tea. All of these students have received at least 10 Pride Awards this year which is a fantastic achievement. Each student had an individual photo taken to recognise this very special occasion so they could share this achievement with their families. Each student also received a Silver Certificate. Students enjoyed a delicious morning tea which was provided by our school.

South Grafton Public School Stage 2 Premier's Multicultural Public Speaking final results – first: Layla Casbolt, second: Kaylen Bartkowski, third: Zoe Cameron.

Congratulations to our Stage 2 and Stage 3 students who represented their classes recently in the Premier’s Multicultural Public Speaking finals. The standard of the speeches were outstanding and it was very difficult to adjudicate. Congratulations to the following winners: Stage 2 – first: Layla Casbolt, second: Kaylen Bartkowski, third: Zoe Cameron. Stage 3 – first: Zoe Rayward, second: Elisha Scott, third: Mylie Wall. Each student received a certificate in recognition of their excellent speeches. All the individual speeches were videoed as we had to submit our first two placegetters to the NSW Arts Unit who will decide at state level the overall winners.

Stage 3 results for South Grafton Public School's Premier's Multicultural Public Speaking finals – first: Zoe Rayward, second: Elisha Scott, third: Mylie Wall

Our Book Fair raised more than $10,000 which is amazing. We have received a rebate of $3272 which Mrs Heyman has used to purchase new books for our library. A big thank you to our community for their fantastic support of our Book Fair.

Congratulations to all our students who participated in the football (soccer) gala day held at Rushforth Park last Tuesday. Our school entered three girls and three boys teams and we played against Grafton PS. Each team played three games and enjoyed great success. The students played with excellent sportsmanship and team spirit. It was a fantastic day!

Last Tuesday we posted our second PPP online activity. Thank you to all the parents who have messaged a picture of their child participating. We have posted our preschoolers finished work on our Facebook page. Preschoolers, keep an eye out for a certificate recognising your fabulous work. Parents if you missed this weeks or any week you can scroll back on our news feed to find the activity. We will also be emailing out a series of fact sheets to our parents to help your child for school readiness.

If you are aware of families who maybe enrolling their child in Kindergarten next year please encourage them to complete an enrolment form which will be available online from Monday September 14 or contact the infants office for more information or assistance.

Last Wednesday Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan presented his annual Literacy Award to Violet Williams. Congratulations Violet. We thank Mr Hogan for supporting our school and our students.

Earlier this year we applied for a grant through UNICEF Australia to support our students. We were notified that our application was successful and our school will receive $3000 to support our breakfast and wellbeing programs. Thank you to UNICEF for their support.

Have a great week from South Grafton Public School.

Yamba Public School

ATHLETICS CARNIVAL

OUR school athletics carnival is now underway. Field events in Week 7 and track events in Week 8. Unfortunately due to COVID-19 restrictions, no progressions to further levels can occur. However the students are enjoying participating in all events.

Yamba Public School students having fun at their athletics carnival.

Congratulations to Josh Carige of 5HT who broke the school record set in 1998 by C. Wall in the 11 year old boy’s high jump. Josh achieved the new record of 143cm! This is a difference of 8cm! Well done Josh!

Yamba Public School 5HT student Josh Carige broke a 22-year school record in the 11 year old boy's high jump at their recent athletics carnival.