Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shane Whalley talks at the Ben Baker-Whalley trivia night.
Shane Whalley talks at the Ben Baker-Whalley trivia night. Caitlan Charles
News

$22,000 raised for teen with brain cancer

by Caitlan Charles
12th Oct 2018 12:16 PM

PEOPLE always talk about how giving the Clarence Valley community is, but with 52 trivia teams crammed into the function area of the Grafton District Services Club, it was clear they were right, raising over $20,000.

The Helping Hands trivia night for teenager Ben Baker-Whalley who is in hospital for radiation to fight the germ-cell tumour he was diagnosed with.

Organiser Arthur Lysaught said having so many people show up on a Thursday night was unbelievable.

"Two years ago we were charging $80 a table, we increased it to $100 and it was incredibly successful, now we are charging $200 a table and the community response has been amazing,” he said.

"The numbers are holding up, if not getting better, it just highlighs the generosity of Grafton.”

All up, they raised $22,700, in addition to the last fundraiser held by the GDSC where they raised $5000 for the Baker-Whalley family.

While Ben and his mum Vicky weren't able to attend because of Vicky's treatment, she did get to speak to everyone on the phone and thank the community for their generosity.

Ben is likely to be in hospital until just before Christmas.

Poem read by Vicky Baker at the Helping Hands Trivia Night

I am an oncology parent.

I have been to hell and back, nothing can scare me,

Nothing will stop me.

I am strong and I am important.

And I am going to be okay.

ben baker whalley grafton district services club helping hands
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Motorcyclist killed in Pacific Highway crash

    Motorcyclist killed in Pacific Highway crash

    Breaking UPDATE: NSW Police confirm the motorcyclist involved in a crash on the Pacific Highway has died.

    Solution to crossing road safely

    premium_icon Solution to crossing road safely

    News Roundabout option wins support

    • 12th Oct 2018 12:30 PM
    Interstate buyers showing interest

    premium_icon Interstate buyers showing interest

    Property Ulmarra on the radar of big city buyers

    • 12th Oct 2018 12:30 PM
    Memorable way to capture Australia's beauty on show

    premium_icon Memorable way to capture Australia's beauty on show

    Art & Theatre Bill showcases his trips around Australia

    • 12th Oct 2018 12:30 PM

    Local Partners