$22,000 raised for teen with brain cancer

PEOPLE always talk about how giving the Clarence Valley community is, but with 52 trivia teams crammed into the function area of the Grafton District Services Club, it was clear they were right, raising over $20,000.

The Helping Hands trivia night for teenager Ben Baker-Whalley who is in hospital for radiation to fight the germ-cell tumour he was diagnosed with.

Organiser Arthur Lysaught said having so many people show up on a Thursday night was unbelievable.

"Two years ago we were charging $80 a table, we increased it to $100 and it was incredibly successful, now we are charging $200 a table and the community response has been amazing,” he said.

"The numbers are holding up, if not getting better, it just highlighs the generosity of Grafton.”

All up, they raised $22,700, in addition to the last fundraiser held by the GDSC where they raised $5000 for the Baker-Whalley family.

While Ben and his mum Vicky weren't able to attend because of Vicky's treatment, she did get to speak to everyone on the phone and thank the community for their generosity.

Ben is likely to be in hospital until just before Christmas.

Poem read by Vicky Baker at the Helping Hands Trivia Night

I am an oncology parent.

I have been to hell and back, nothing can scare me,

Nothing will stop me.

I am strong and I am important.

And I am going to be okay.