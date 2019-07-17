Menu
A 2.2m bull shark has been spotted off Brunswick Heads inlet.
Breaking

SHARK WATCH: White shark, bull shark spotted off our beaches

Aisling Brennan
by
17th Jul 2019 11:25 AM | Updated: 1:33 PM

UPDATE, 12.10pm: SURF Life Saving NSW has reported a 3m white shark was spotted off Shelly Beach, East Ballina, just before noon.

Original story: A 2.2m bull shark has been spotted at Brunswick Heads inlet this morning.

DPI aerial reported the shark sighting at 10am on Wednesday.

While there was no sign of any swimmers or surfers in the area at the time, authorities have been notified about the shark sighting.

DPI is reporting the shark was herded out to sea after it was spotted.

Lismore Northern Star

