$23 million lost super: How you can find yours

LOST SUPER: There’s millions in lost super out there in the Clarence. Picture: Cathy Adams.

THE NEW year might be a time to make a resolution, but for many Grafton residents, it could be a time to find some lost money.

One of Australia’s largest superannuation funds is urging locals to take stock of their super after the latest Australian Taxation Office figures revealed there is more than $23 million in lost and unclaimed super in the local area.

Tax office data shows residents in the Grafton postcode 2460 have a total of $14,009,193 sitting in unused accounts waiting to be claimed.

“Locals could have thousands of dollars in accounts held by the ATO, and potentially more money sitting with old super funds if they have changed jobs numerous times,” QSuper Chief of Member Experience, Jason Murray said.

“I encourage them to do a quick super health check over the Christmas break to find and consolidate all of the money they rightfully own.”

Mr Murray said money in multiple super fund accounts meant multiple fees and potentially insurance premiums eating into future income.

“The Productivity Commission estimated that the fees associated with holding multiple

accounts could mean six per cent less to spend in retirement. For example, a 21-year-old on a

$50,000 full-time starting salary could end up losing over a years’ worth of pay by age 67 if they have multiple accounts over their working life.”

Mr Murray said while money held by the tax office wouldn’t incur any charges, on the downside it

also wouldn’t benefit from investment earnings higher than the rate of inflation, and that tracking down old super fund accounts is a quick and simple process.

“You can either set up a MyGov account and link it to the ATO to find all of your accounts or give your current fund permission to do it for you. You don’t need your previous member

details, just your Tax File Number.”

The ATO data shows New South Wales residents are missing out on $6 billion in super.

Before consolidating super, people are advised to check with other super funds about any fees or loss of insurance or other benefits.