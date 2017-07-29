21°
News

24-hour challenge a walk on the treadmill for Cherrie

Jarrard Potter
| 29th Jul 2017 1:34 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DOING anything for 24 hours is a hard enough task, but putting one foot in front of the other for the entire time is another challenge altogether.

It was a challenge that Cherrie Moran was up to when she took part in Anytime Fitness Grafton's 24-hour Treadmill Challenge for Suicide Prevention Australia.

The Daily Examiner caught up with Ms Moran after 18 hours of non-stop walking, and she said that despite some soreness in the legs she was feeling good coming into the home stretch.

"I've been playing a lot of solaitare and watching TV, and there was some good entertainment when the challenge started on Friday night," she said.

LONG HAUL: Cherrie Moran is cheered on by her mum Janice during the Anytime Fitness Grafton 24-hour Treadmill Challenge.
LONG HAUL: Cherrie Moran is cheered on by her mum Janice during the Anytime Fitness Grafton 24-hour Treadmill Challenge. Jarrard Potter

Ms Moran said the Clarence Valley had experienced a lot of pain through suicide and wanted to do her part to help raise money to address the problem.

"Most of the kids know someone who has been through that, and my kids knew a lot of them, so I just thought that something needs to be done," she said.

"Twenty-four hours on a treadmill isn't that big a sacrifice in the long run really. I think that you can do things if you put your mind to it, the kids think I'm crazy but that's ok.

"I hope that I've been an inspiration to others."

By Saturday afternoon Ms Moran had raised just over $1000, and Anytime Fitness Grafton co-owner Kathryn Langford said the gym was on track to go past their target of $5000.

"The support we've had has been unbelievable," she said.

"We set a really high target, and we're going to meet it. It's just incredible.

"We had five runners from 6pm Friday night to 6am Saturday morning, so we had five straight treadmills going for 12 hours."

Ms Langford said the challenge was a national initiative through the PPP4SPA to raise money for Suicide Prevention Australia.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  24 hours 24 hour treadmill anytime fitness suicide prevention treadmill

Runner's epic journey for Butterfly Children reaches Valley

Runner's epic journey for Butterfly Children reaches Valley

Andrew Biszczak is on a mammoth Million Dollar Run from Adelaide to Brisbane, and he needs your help to support children suffering from a painful disease

Lionsonoz unveil plaque at spiritual home

ABOVE: The Australian Lionsonoz Centenary Project Committee (back row) Bernie Donchi, Hazel Pickwell, Ted Pickwell, (front row) Don McLeod, Lynne Mott, Yvie Kearns, Jeff Mott and Kel Kearns. RIGHT: Jeff and Lynne Mott cut the cake.

Travelling members get together to celebrate

DOMINANT DECADE: Walters celebrates double-century in first grade

NERVES OF STEEL: South Grafton Rebels veteran hooker Rhys Walters is ready to play the biggest game of his decade-long career, his 200th first grade game against Bellingen-Dorrigo Magpies.

Rhys Walters set for 200th game against Bellingen on Sunday.

Program seeks panel members to evaluate families

Community support agency looking for panel to evaluate families

Local Partners

Chinese students think Clarence all class

CVAS families are hosting 27 Chinese students who are exploring Australia on their summer break

Keep it simple, and just sing

Tutor Melissa Smith leads singers Linda McKay, Nicholas Hodges, Georgia Hodges and Vicki Forbes in preparation for her singing workshop at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium on Saturday.

Workshop to help people express their inner voice

10 things to do this week

Fence post splitting at the 10th Glenreagh Timber Festival at Genreagh.

Plenty of events around the Clarence Valley this week

Album a Fresh debut

HITTING CHARTS: Melanie Dyer is back at the Clocktower Hotel on Friday night armed with her new single.

Don't miss Melanie Dyer and her band at the Clocktower Hotel

Helping our oppressed neighbours one film at a time

PEACEFUL PROTEST: West Papuan Benny Wenda is the subject of a The Road to Home.

Plight of West Papua highlighted in film playing in Yamba

The Bachelor contestant defends topless performer past

IT’S been a whirlwind week for The Bachelor contestant Leah Costa, who’s been forced to defend her past as a topless entertainer after near-nude photos emerged.

REVIEW: Bigger 10.5 inch iPad Pro packs power, fun

Apple's latest iPad Pro offers plenty of creativity for both work and play.

ProMotion technology provides for super smooth scrolling

Elon Musk using anti-phone device at Splendour?

FILE - In this April 30, 2015, file photo, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk unveils the company's newest products, in Hawthorne, Calif. Tesla Motors is starting to build its electric cars with all the sensors, cameras and other gear needed to drive completely on their own when regulations allow the technology to take over that responsibility. The announcement made late Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, by Tesla CEO Musk marks the Silicon Valley automaker's next step toward selling cars that can navigate the roads without the help of a human. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

Did Musk use high-tech to protect his privacy at the festival?

Cartoonist Mitch Cairns wins Archibald Prize

A portrait of Agatha Gothe-Snape has won the 2017 Archibald Prize for cartoonist Mitch Cairns.

Portrait of partner capture renowned art accolade.

Princess Diana: How an Aussie's story made her cry

‘A tear rolled down her cheek’ ... Phil Williams tells his story to Princess Diana.

Phil Williams met Princess Diana on his 18th birthday.

Jonathan LaPaglia takes you inside Australian Survivor s2

Jonathan LaPaglia in a scene from season two of Australian Survivor.

Strategy plays key role as castaways seek to make savvy moves.

Bachelor Recap: Matty’s stunning public rejection

Chic.

Last night we saw humiliation at its best

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction

Tenant: Let me rent, I'll fix your property and pay for it

Noosaville tenant Tony Conyers thought his tenancy was guaranteed until 2035, so he spent his own money on the property. Now he's been told he may not be able to stay for even one more year.

Renter spent $30k on maintaining, improving property over 17 years