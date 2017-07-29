24-hour challenge a walk on the treadmill for Cherrie

DOING anything for 24 hours is a hard enough task, but putting one foot in front of the other for the entire time is another challenge altogether.

It was a challenge that Cherrie Moran was up to when she took part in Anytime Fitness Grafton's 24-hour Treadmill Challenge for Suicide Prevention Australia.

The Daily Examiner caught up with Ms Moran after 18 hours of non-stop walking, and she said that despite some soreness in the legs she was feeling good coming into the home stretch.

"I've been playing a lot of solaitare and watching TV, and there was some good entertainment when the challenge started on Friday night," she said.

LONG HAUL: Cherrie Moran is cheered on by her mum Janice during the Anytime Fitness Grafton 24-hour Treadmill Challenge. Jarrard Potter

Ms Moran said the Clarence Valley had experienced a lot of pain through suicide and wanted to do her part to help raise money to address the problem.

"Most of the kids know someone who has been through that, and my kids knew a lot of them, so I just thought that something needs to be done," she said.

"Twenty-four hours on a treadmill isn't that big a sacrifice in the long run really. I think that you can do things if you put your mind to it, the kids think I'm crazy but that's ok.

"I hope that I've been an inspiration to others."

By Saturday afternoon Ms Moran had raised just over $1000, and Anytime Fitness Grafton co-owner Kathryn Langford said the gym was on track to go past their target of $5000.

"The support we've had has been unbelievable," she said.

"We set a really high target, and we're going to meet it. It's just incredible.

"We had five runners from 6pm Friday night to 6am Saturday morning, so we had five straight treadmills going for 12 hours."

Ms Langford said the challenge was a national initiative through the PPP4SPA to raise money for Suicide Prevention Australia.