24-hour drive-thru for Grafton

SOME nights you just want a midnight snack.

Whether it is a Big Mac or a McCafe caffeine fix, the light of the golden arches will guide you; as McDonalds Family Restaurant Grafton has now launched its 24-hour, seven-days-a-week drive-thru.

With the arrival of 24-hour service McDonalds is looking for the right people for the job, with 12 immediate job vacancies at Grafton restaurants.

McDonalds Grafton licensee Dave Munro said the community had welcomed the job boost and the opportunity to socialise and grab a bite to eat any time - day or night.

"We are introducing 24/7 drive-thru due to customer demand because people's lives aren't as simple as nine-to-five anymore," Mr Munro said.

"It will be great for locals, shift workers, truck drivers, and those travelling along the highway at night who are looking for a quick bite to eat in a safe, warm and inviting environment," he said.

The McDonalds Family Restaurant Grafton store opened in 1994 and the introduction of 24-hour drive-thru would improve services to customers who wanted more choice about when they ate.

"We are in the process of hiring a dozen more for the launch of the 24/7 drive thru.

"Anyone who wants to fit their work hours around their personal lives is encouraged to come to the restaurant and apply.

"We are particularly looking for people who can work from 4pm to 6am."

Mr Munro said the 24/7 trading would give employees the flexibility to choose what days and times they needed to have off.

Anyone interested in applying for a job at McDonalds Family Restaurant Grafton are encouraged to apply online https://apply.mcdonalds.com.au