24-hour walk to save lives

CLARENCE Valley Mayor Jim Simmons and Councillor Richie Williamson will jump on the treadmill at 6pm tomorrow to kickstart the 24 Hour Treadmill Challenge at Anytime Fitness in South Grafton.

It is part of a nationwide initiative of more than 200 Anytime Fitness clubs aiming to raise $500,000 to support Suicide Prevention Australia.

"We all have friends and families that we know who have been touched by suicide,” Cr Williamson said. "It is a delicate conversation we should have. If this weekend helps push the conversation about suicide prevention, then I'm all for it.”

Cr Williamson has shed the pounds in recent months thanks to a new exercise regime and will not look out of place on the treadmill. But he stopped short at the suggestion of breaking out into a run.

"Zero chance of that happening. You can rule that out straight away,” he said.

"The issue for me has always been having the time to exercise. I've been enjoying hitting the gym and I'll be taking those third grade (cricket) bowlers apart this year. They won't know what's hit them.

"Bevan Blackadder will have to find a few extra yards,” he joked.

As well as the physical benefits, Cr Williamson pointed out the positives exercise could have on mental health.

"It's good for the mind, it's good for the soul,” he said.

"Whatever your fitness level is, go for a stroll, do 15 minutes on the treadmill and start to build up from there.”

Club member Cherrie Moran plans to walk the entire 24 hours and is currently seeking sponsorship from the community.

"Michelle Worley will also commit to the 24 hours if she gets sufficient sponsorship,” Anytime Fitness Grafton co-owner Jenny Ryder said. "She will walk 15 minutes for every $15 she raises.”

But it's not just club members asked to come along and put their fitness to the test, with the general public invited to nominate for a 15-minute timeslot or more. The club aims to have five treadmills in operation throughout the 24-hour duration.

"We're asking anyone in the community who has been touched by suicide or just feels like giving a little to take part,” Ms Ryder said.

"We will have five treadsmills going. We just want people on them. We would like the whole community to unite and take part in raising awareness for this very important cause.

"It has been a huge issue in the Clarence Valley and as soon as our head office put it out there we just jumped straight on board with it.

Cr Williamson and Cr Simmons will start the event at 6pm and there will be a DJ for the first few hours to help create an atmosphere in the club.

"We will also hold raffles, hundred clubs and a garage sale with all money raised in-club during the 24 hours donated to a local charity that works with youth and suicide prevention.”

Suicide is the leading cause of death for Australians aged between 18 to 44 years. More people die from suicide than road accidents or skin cancer.

By taking part, Anytime Fitness in Grafton hopes to raise at least $5000 to contribute to the overall target, to help SPA provide support, advice and information so people don't feel alone.

To sponsor someone in their fundraising efforts or to register visit https://www.anytimefitness. com.au/treadmillrun/

About the 24 Hour Treadmill Challenge:

PPP4SPA (Plebs, Pros & Personalities) is a 24 hour treadmill challenge bringing together the community to raise awareness and much needed funds for suicide prevention.

Community members are invited to register to run or walk on a treadmill for a set amount of time, with registration fees being donated directly to Suicide Prevention Australia (SPA).