24 hours to walk 100km

HYBRID VIGOUR: Irene Shinn, Michelle Newstead, Kylie McGrath and Nicholene Pretorius are taking part in the Oxfam Trailwalkers today.

HYBRID VIGOUR: Irene Shinn, Michelle Newstead, Kylie McGrath and Nicholene Pretorius are taking part in the Oxfam Trailwalkers today. Caitlan Charles

FOR THE next 24 hours, four women from the Clarence Valley will be trekking through the bush, beginning in Brisbane Forrest Park and finishing at Mount Coot-tha as part of the Oxfam Trailwalkers fundraiser.

With days of preparation going into the walk, Irene Shinn, Michelle Newstead, Kylie McGrath and Nicholene Pretorius have been training hard at Hybrid Fitness and trekking through national parks and walking tracks.

But now, all that training will be put to the test when they take their first steps this morning along the 100km track that weaves through the bushland north-west of Brisbane.

Nicholene said they were excited to take on the challenge.

"68% of the walkers don't complete the challenge," she said.

"Of that 32% who complete the challenge, only 50% of that are a full team who complete it.

"I think the biggest challenge is to achieve it and to fundraise (for Oxfam)."

Michelle said getting though the 100km walk will involve a lot of mental resilience.

"Michelle has done it a few times, but for us it's a new thing," Nicholene said. "She has provided a lot of guidance for us, what to get, what to prepare."

The group also did a night walk from 11pm to 7am to help prepare.

"After all that training, we have to just try and put it all together," Irene said.

The team have fundraised $4000 for Oxfam as part of their preparation including a Beer Mile put on by Hybrid Fitness.

"You had to skull four beers and run a mile," Kylie said. "We raised $570 at that fundraiser."

Track the team through their challenge. Head to the Brisbane Oxfam Trailwalkers website, search for Team 62 Hybrid Hikers.