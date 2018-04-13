240 JOBS: $500m solar project to go ahead at Aldoga

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher, Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick and Acciona managing director Brett Wickham

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher, Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick and Acciona managing director Brett Wickham Mike Richards GLA130418SOLA

GLOBAL energy giant Acciona Energy will construct a $500 million solar farm at the Gladstone State Development Area, a project that will create up to 240 construction jobs.

The project was announced this morning by the Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick after the company signed a 30 year Agreement for Lease yesterday.

At maximum capacity the farm will generate 265 megawatts of power which is equivalent to the energy needs of about 122,000 households.

"This invaluable project will support up to 240 construction jobs and 10 ongoing jobs, and better yet, the company will adopt Buy Queensland and Gladstone Buy Local procurement policies, giving preference to local sub-contractors and manufacturers," Mr Dick said.

"Combined with the renewable energy that will be generated, and the lease payments that will be made to the State, this project represents a major boost to the local community - economically, environmentally and socially."

Solar project at Aldoga to go ahead : Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick confirming Acciona will build a $500 million solar farm at Gladstone State Development Area.

The company was chosen from 16 proposals made to the State Government after they made the 1250 hectare parcel of state-owned land available for a renewable project.

Acciona Energy Australia Managing Director Brett Wickham said the company applauded the Queensland Government's foresight in breathing new life into an under-used area within the state development area.

"We are grateful to the Queensland Government for the opportunity to develop Aldoga," he said.

"The local community will play an important role in this project, with job opportunities, construction work and long-term prospects for suppliers," he said.

member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher described the project as a major win for the region which would create jobs for locals and an economic adrenaline boost.

"Our region is proving time and time again that we can attract large-scale developments and heavy-lifting projects, which is an enormous vote of confidence in our community and our local economy," Mr Butcher said.

It is anticipated construction will begin during the second half of next year.

The farm will take about 12 months to build.