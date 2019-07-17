$242m deal makes Simmons Australia’s most eligible bachelor

HE is already perhaps the nation's ­biggest sporting superstar and Ben ­Simmons has now bounced straight to the top of Australia's most eligible ­bachelor list after inking his $242 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Considered one of the best basketballers in the world, the 22-year-old ­became Australia's richest sports star overnight on Monday when he signed the bumper five-year deal with his NBA team.

Simmons - who spent years of his childhood in Newcastle - took to social media on Tuesday to acknowledge his massive pay cheque, reposting basketball great LeBron James, who joked the Aussie wouldn't even lend him $5.

And while he wasn't exactly a pauper beforehand, Simmons' new-found riches are sure to attract admiring glances from would-be suitors across the globe.

He was previously linked to model Dylan Gonzalez and pop star Tinashe before he went out with the world's most famous supermodel, and reality TV star, Kendall Jenner.

But that high-profile fling fizzled out in May amid reports of conflicting schedules, leaving single Simmons firmly on the market.

And since he and Jenner split things have remained remarkably quiet on the romantic front for the Australian, who appears to be as picky off the court as he is with his passes on the court.

Anybody looking to vie for Simmons' attention would most likely have to live in the US where Simmons is based, with the pointguard recently signalling he ­probably won't be leaving America to represent the Boomers in the upcoming World Cup.

Simmons - who already sports the bling and luxury cars of the super-rich - edges out fellow high-profile Aussie bachelors such as hospitality mogul ­Justin Hemmes, whose Merivale empire recently hit the $1 billion milestone, and Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo­.

Simmons edges out Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo to sit atop the bachelor list. Picture: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The 30-year-old Ricciardo­ gets close to Simmons' sporting fame but even though he pockets a cool $49 million a year racing with Renault, he is still left firmly in the basketballer's slipstream when you take into account Simmons' endorsements.

US sportsmen dwarf their Australian counterparts in terms of salaries but the magnitude of Simmons' new deal goes well above and beyond.

Daly Cherry-Evans has been the NRL's top earner since he signed a historic eight-year deal in 2015 that nets the Manly halfback $1.3 million a season - but he would have to play for 186 years to equal ­Simmons.