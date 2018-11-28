$2,500 donation assists people in palliative care

CRANES palliative care volunteers assist at keeping people with life-limiting illnesses in their home spaces and a donation by the Westlawn Finance Team will assist in getting volunteers out into the community with palliative care patients.

The Westlawn Finance Team held their annual Westlawn Charity Golf Day and this year they raised $2,500 for the Cranes Palliative Care Volunteer Home Visiting Team.

Westlawn Director Mark Dougherty said the golf day is a fun day out where peopleget together in a business environment for a good cause.

Mr Dougherty said it's a good thing to be able to do.

"The benefit it has to the people that are in respite, it's all being part of a community such as Grafton.” he said.

CRANES Palliative Care co-ordinator Leanne Smith said the donation will assist in getting volunteers out into the community with palliative care patients.

"As a support for people who are still wanting to remain at home, with their carers and families,” she said.

Clinical Nurse Specialist Palliative Care Community Health Jennifer Smith said their volunteer program is valuable for their patients and family's.

"It's one of the key things that actually assist in keeping people at home which in most cases is their preferred place of care,” she said.

She said it really makes a difference from a social perspective.

"A little bit of respite for family's, just just do an extraordinary job, it's really important,” she said.