$250,000 GRANT: 'It's just bloody marvellous'

GENEROUS FUNDING: President of the Port of Yamba Historical Society Marea Buist and Clarence Valley MP Chris Gulaptis after the grant announcement. Ebony Stansfield

IT WAS a celebration for all at the Yamba Museum after a $250,000 grant was given by the State Government to build a function room and Yaegl Interpretation Garden.

President of the Port of Yamba Historical Society, Marea Buist, said it would fund a function area in the walkway between the two buildings.

There will also be a Yaegl Interpretation Garden added with the grant.

"It's bloody marvellous!” she said excitedly.

"When there are coaches or tourists or big events at the museum it's (currently) a logistical nightmare.”

She said the museum was growing to meet the needs of the community.

Matthew Smith, who attended the event, said it was a long time coming and would bring the right kind of tourism to Yamba.

”It'll take a bit of time but it's the six seasons of the Aboriginal calendar,” he said.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said it was a significant grant to help take them to the next level, as it was a major tourist attraction in Yamba.

He said the museum had grown in leaps and bounds with help from the volunteers.

During the presentation of the grant, a large busload of Victorian tourists rolled up, and Mr Gulaptis said 28 buses in the last 12 months had visited the museum.

Port of Yamba Historical Society vice-president Leslie Pickering said it was a very, very exciting time.

"We're at this point in our development and we want to lift ourselves up.

" We think this outstanding amount of funding will lift us firmly in community sights.”

She said they were looking forward to hosting a function.

"Showing off what people have contributed over many years,” she said.