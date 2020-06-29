Menu
Traffic will be disrupted on the old Grafton Bridge due to roadworks from July 5.
$250,000 stimulus fast-tracks work on old Grafton Bridge

Jarrard Potter
jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au
29th Jun 2020 2:00 PM
THE old Grafton Bridge is set to undergo inspections and maintenance work next month after $250,000 of stimulus funding from the NSW Government's $2.3 billion COVID-19 package was allocated to the project.

Announced in March, the economic stimulus package has allowed Transport for NSW to bring forward and deliver projects in addition to its planned program of work to ensure the old Grafton bridge continues to provide a safe and reliable crossing for many years to come.

"The Grafton Bridge has provided an essential service to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians for close to 90 years and will continue to serve as a pivotal link between Grafton and South Grafton in combination with the new bridge," Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said.

"As a result of this package, $250,000 has been allocated to carry out detailed inspections and maintenance work on the old Grafton Bridge."

Work on the Grafton Bridge will take four weeks to complete, weather permitting.

"Much of the work will be carried out from a river-based barge, with no impacts on traffic, but there will be times when one of the two pedestrian walkways is closed," Mr Gulaptis said.

Work on the Grafton Bridge will be carried out on weekdays from 7am to 6pm and from 8am to 1pm on Saturdays.

A detailed inspection of the bridge and structural elements will require the temporary closure of one lane of traffic. After consultation with the Clarence River Jockey Club, this has been scheduled between 12pm and 4pm on Sunday, July 5, to allow for traffic to and from the South Grafton Cup Day meeting.

The community is encouraged to use the new Grafton bridge while the lane is closed.

