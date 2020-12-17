$250,000 to help keep Yamba’s greens greener

YAMBA Golf & Country Club will soon be able to enjoy greener greens and a better irrigated course, thanks to a $250,000 NSW Government grant announced yesterday.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis was on hand at the course yesterday to announce the grant for an environmentally friendly irrigation upgrade.

“Our greens staff have been manually watering four holes since the irrigation system was originally installed in 1985 so it will reduce the cost of and reliance on town water and improve playing conditions,” Yamba Golf & Country Club general manager Luke Stephenson said.

“It will allow us to take the golf course to the next level providing members and locals with an improved community asset to be proud of.

“Better conditions will attract more golfers to Yamba outside of tourist season and more visitors will increase local employment and local small business trade.

“It’s been a difficult year for all but the Club has become stronger from the experience and this much needed upgrade will help us move forward with a level of confidence.”

Mr Gulaptis said the project had been funded with revenue generated from pokie machine taxes and would mean a better golfing experience for locals and visitors alike.

“Golf is a big deal in the Lower Clarence with three excellent clubs at Maclean, Iluka and Yamba and a high level of local participation,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“The course irrigation system at the Club grounds will be refurbished and extended to cover the entire course with automated irrigation, maximising effluent water reuse.”