$25k up for grabs to help empower working women

LOCAL government is one of the best fits for projects to empower women in the workforce and the State Government has put up $25,000 to help them out.

The Member for Clarence, Chris Gulaptis said Clarence Valley Council should consider applying for new grants for projects that empower local women.

"The NSW Government's 2017 Investing In Women grants program looks like a great fit for our smart and progressive local councils," Mr Gulaptis said.

"It funds projects that invest in education, leadership and financial security for women."

Mr Gulaptis said the region was experiencing something of a job boom with major NSW Government infrastructure projects like the Pacific Highway upgrade, the new Grafton Bridge and the second Grafton jail.

"That is great for jobs, but the construction sector is dominated by male employment and I'd like to see local women get a bigger slice of the pie," Mr Gulaptis said.

Grants of up to $25,000 per project are available to organisations such as local councils, employers, industry bodies, training organisations, and non-government organisations.

For information on Investing in Women and how to apply, visit the Women NSW website: www.women.nsw.gov.au

Applications close on Wednesday, May 24.