$25m boost to aged care in Grafton

WITH the official opening of the new Whiddon Grafton addition yesterday, Elaine Stephenson was there to show it's more than just the staff and residents who will benefit from the new $25 million expansion of the aged care facility.

Mrs Stephenson's husband Laurie is a resident at Whiddon Grafton, and was on hand to help celebrate the opening.

It also just happened to be her 80th birthday which was celebrated with cake and song.

"I couldn't believe they got a cake for me, it was a surprise,” she said.

"I felt a little embarrassed, but it was wonderful. I can't fault one person here at all.”

DOUBLE CELEBRATION: Elaine Stephenson gets a cuddle from Director of Care Services Grafton Sandra Osborne at the opening of the new wing of Whiddon Group. Elaine, whose husband is at Whiddon Grafton, was given a surprise 80th birthday cake. Adam Hourigan Photography

Mrs Stephenson said the new facility was exciting for everyone, including the families of those who call it home.

"We are like one big family (at Whiddon Grafton), from the residents and their families right through to the nursing staff and everyone who works there,” she said.

"It's wonderful, I really like it. You couldn't ask for anything nicer, it's beautiful.”

The new building has more than doubled the number of residential aged care beds to 110, and created about 60 additional permanent jobs.

Whiddon Group CEO Chris Mamarelis said yesterday was an exciting day for the staff and residents of Whiddon Grafton.

"This has been 40 years in the making from the original days when we had the old building that was opened in 1981,” he said.

"It's extremely exciting to be able to open this building finally and offer this to the community and for all the people involved it's a huge milestone.

"We had a community meeting with staff, residents and locals about three years ago and that's when we first unveiled the plans at a consultation session, and then it's probably been a two year construction project to get it to where it is today.

"We've got a state of the art facility to assist caring for residents and a lot of different feautres incorporating technology into the building.”

Whiddon Grafton director of care services Sandra Osborne said the residents were settling in well to their new home.

"It's taken two years of hard work but to open up 110 new beds in this brand new facility is fantastic,” she said.

"The layout is great, we've got big new rooms and personalised ensuite and lovely lounge sitting areas. It doesn't look like a clinical scene, it's more like a home. It makes a huge difference, we all want to feel like we're at home.”