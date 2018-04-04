26 mining jobs paying $100,000 a year
THE mining industry in the Mackay region may be entering an upturn with an abundance of job vacancies advertising wages of $100k or more listed online.
Diesel fitters, in particular, are in short supply, and good wages are on offer.
Below is a list of some of the jobs being advertised with wages in excess of $100,000 a year:
Haul Truck Operators - Mickala Mining Maintenance. Email hr@mickalagroup.com.au or call 07 49985447 or apply HERE.
Service Truck Operator - Stellar Recruitment - $110k per year. Email hannah.w@stellarworkforce.com.au or call 07 3009 9600 or apply HERE.
Service Truck Operator - Black Wolf Consulting. Apply HERE.
Diesel Fitter - One Key Resources - $55 per hour. Apply HERE.
Diesel Fitters - Hays Resource and Mining. Send resume to Ashleigh.kerr@hays.com.au or call (07) 49 601 100 or apply HERE.
Mineworker (Driller) - Glencore Australia. Apply HERE.
Multi-skilled Operator - SAB Mining Services. Apply HERE.
Site Service Person - BTP Group. Apply HERE.
Reliability Technician - Sedgman Limited. Apply HERE.
Crane Operators and Riggers - readi. Email recruitment@readi.net.au or call 07 3637 2638 or apply HERE.
Multi-skilled Operators - WorkPac - $55 per hour. Call 4969 4720 or apply HERE.
Auto Electrician - BTP Group. Apply HERE.
Auto Electrician - SES Labour Solutions - $50 per hour. Apply HERE.
Multi-skilled and excavator operators - Stellar Recruitment - $55 per hour. Email patrice.k@stellarrecruitment.com.au or call 07 3009 9613 or apply HERE.
Electrical Maintenance Planner - GB Industries. Apply HERE.
Workshop Diesel Fitter - The Haynes Group. Apply HERE.
CHPP Operator Maintainer - Reserve Support Services. Apply HERE.
Excavator Operator - WorkPac - $55 per hour. Call 07 4969 4734 or apply HERE.
Heavy Diesel Fitters - Stellar Recruitment - $60 per hour. Email Hannah.W@stellarworkforce.com.au or call (07) 3009 9600 or apply HERE.
Diesel Fitters - DAC Mining Services. Apply HERE.
Mobile Maintenance Supervisor - Stellar Recruitment. Email mike.j@stellarrecruitment.com.au or call 07 3009 9626 or apply HERE.
Underground Electricians, Fitters, Supervisors, Operators - Essential Mining Services. Email hr@emsaustralia.net or call 07 4951 1922 or apply HERE.
Field Service Fitter - Extrastaff. Apply HERE.
Open Cut Mine Engineer - $149,999 per year. Apply HERE.
Dragline Operator - Hays Resources and Mining - $75 per year. Email Sarah.Harrison@hays.com.au or call 07 4960 1100 or apply HERE.
Experienced DK90 Drill Operator - Hays Resources and Mining. Apply HERE.