$260,000 in drugs, machine gun seized in western raids

POLICE have seized more than $260,000 of drugs and 12 firearms after closing a major firearm and drug operation in the Tara and Millmerran areas.

Officers from State Crime Command's Major and Organised Crime Squad executed 16 search warrants between February 5 - 7 on predominantly rural properties, aided by officers from Toowoomba, Kingaroy and Roma MOCS.

The team were further assisted by the Firearms and Cannabis Team, Dalby CIB and the dog squad.

During the search, they located a quantity of cannabis and methylamphetamine valued at over $262,000. The cannabis seizure included 25 mature plants ranging in size from two to four metres in height.

The illegal firearms seized included twelve illegal firearms - a MG08 Military 303 machine gun (Category R), one Ruger Mini 14 .223 with two extended magazines (category D), one 303 full wood Military rifle, one single barrel shotgun 12 gauge, one black powder musket, one homemade black powder pistol, two homemade silencers (category R), two homemade black powder cannons, one .22 bolt action rifles and one homemade firearm).

As a result of this operation 17 people were charged with 56 drug and weapons offences.

