27 days to go...

The winner is announced on October 26 at Grafton Regional Gallery.

Artist: Kendal Gear

Title: Haze, 2018. 42 x 40cm. 2018 JADA finalist.

PERTH born (1990) and based Kendal Gear studied fine art at Curtin University between 2008 and 2011, and now works as a painter from her studio in the Perth hills.

Her work takes an introspective look at themes surrounding human perception, identity and state of mind. She explores these often through portraiture, interiors and other everyday subject matter based around the home.

Kendal says maintaining an element of mystery and ambiguity was important in her work - the suggestion of something hidden from the viewer, or something happening outside the frame, through use of motifs that create an obstructed or uncertain point of view.

Her use of reflections, views through passages and low-light scenes are recurring subjects for this reason.

By taking an image out of context you can create a new narrative or connotation, which in turn mirrors the way we attach meaning to our own existence, Kendal says.

Commissioned portraits have made up a large portion of Kendal's work in recent years.

Besides being selected as a 2018 JADA finalist, Kendal recently won People's Choice Award in the $10,000 Hurford Hardwood Portrait Prize at Lismore Regional Gallery and was a finalist in the 2018 Black Swan Prize for Portraiture, one of the richest for portraiture in Australia.