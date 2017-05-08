$2.7 million guarantees 15 hours of pre-school a week

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Education Scott Ryan and Senator Zed Seselja visit Franklin Early Learning School in Canberra, Tuesday, May 19, 2015. Franklin Early Learning School is one of41 centres across Australia taking part in the trial

CLARENCE Valley pre-school children will be guaranteed access to a minimum of 15 hours of care a week under a new $2.7 million Federal Government agreement.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said more than 2225 children in our community were set to reap the benefits of the additional funding announced by the Government for preschool education.

"We're focused on ensuring children in our community and across Australia have the best possible start to their education," Mr Hogan said.

"We know that a quality preschool education is essential for laying the foundations for successful learning, including transition to full-time school and future school success.

"That's why we're delivering $2.7 million for the 2225 pre-schoolers in our local community.

"Our commitment means certainty that all children in the year before school will continue to have access to 15 hours of preschool a week (600 hours a year) in 2018.

"Combined with the landmark child care reforms we passed through Parliament earlier this year, this announcement will make child care and early learning more affordable and accessible for Australian families."